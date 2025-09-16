Week 3 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. CeeDee Lamb, Drake London, and more

The third week of fantasy football has arrived, and Sportskeeda's wide receiver rankings have seen some significant movement here and there. Nonetheless, overall, the usual suspects have largely remained near the top.

Week 3 in the NFL presents more intriguing situations that fantasy football managers have to weigh up to determine the best possible lineup in their respective leagues.

To make that process easier for you, we've ranked the best wideouts in the league for your insight.

Week 3 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Here are the rankings for Week 3:

CeeDee Lamb Puka Nacua Nico Collins Amon-Ra St. Brown Brian Thomas Jr. Drake London Jaxon Smith-Njigba Zay Flowers Davante Adams Ladd McConkey A.J. Brown Deebo Samuel Sr. DK Metcalf Rome Odunze Mike Evans Ja'Marr Chase Tee Higgins Tyreek Hill Marvin Harrison Jr. Emeka Egbuka Terry McLaurin Jameson Williams Courtland Sutton George Pickens Jakobi Meyers DeVonta Smith Xavier Worthy Justin Jefferson Jauan Jennings Chris Olave

Some of these players could have big games in Week 3. Let's look at some of them.

Week 3 Fantasy Football WR Picks

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys, WR)

CeeDee Lamb is a hot commodity to start the season, ranked as Sportskeeda's best wide receiver in the NFL. His game has really opened up with the arrival of George Pickens, who's been demanding defensive attention.

In Week 3, Dallas visits Chicago, and Lamb could have a field day against one of the worst passing defenses in the league. The Bears rank 27th in stopping wide receivers.

Drake London (Falcons, WR)

The Atlanta Falcons seem to be finding their groove. After a narrow opening-week loss, they bounced back big versus the Minnesota Vikings on the road, beating them 22-6.

Drake London is a key cog in the offense, and he could book a solid Week 3 performance when they play the Carolina Panthers, who rank as one of the poorer defenses in the NFL.

Zay Flowers (Ravens, WR)

Don't sleep on Zay Flowers against the Detroit Lions in Week 3. The Lions rank 24th against opposing wide receivers in fantasy football.

John Harbaugh runs a vaunted offense up in Baltimore, and their showdown with the Lions should make for a high-scoring affair, opening up a lot of potential for Flowers.

