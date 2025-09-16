  • home icon
Week 3 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. CeeDee Lamb, Drake London, and more

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Sep 16, 2025 12:00 GMT
Week 3 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. CeeDee Lamb, Drake London, and more
Week 3 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. CeeDee Lamb, Drake London, and more.

The third week of fantasy football has arrived, and Sportskeeda's wide receiver rankings have seen some significant movement here and there. Nonetheless, overall, the usual suspects have largely remained near the top.

Week 3 in the NFL presents more intriguing situations that fantasy football managers have to weigh up to determine the best possible lineup in their respective leagues.

To make that process easier for you, we've ranked the best wideouts in the league for your insight.

Week 3 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Here are the rankings for Week 3:

  1. CeeDee Lamb
  2. Puka Nacua
  3. Nico Collins
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  5. Brian Thomas Jr.
  6. Drake London
  7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  8. Zay Flowers
  9. Davante Adams
  10. Ladd McConkey
  11. A.J. Brown
  12. Deebo Samuel Sr.
  13. DK Metcalf
  14. Rome Odunze
  15. Mike Evans
  16. Ja'Marr Chase
  17. Tee Higgins
  18. Tyreek Hill
  19. Marvin Harrison Jr.
  20. Emeka Egbuka
  21. Terry McLaurin
  22. Jameson Williams
  23. Courtland Sutton
  24. George Pickens
  25. Jakobi Meyers
  26. DeVonta Smith
  27. Xavier Worthy
  28. Justin Jefferson
  29. Jauan Jennings
  30. Chris Olave
Some of these players could have big games in Week 3. Let's look at some of them.

Week 3 Fantasy Football WR Picks

CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys, WR)

CeeDee Lamb is a hot commodity to start the season, ranked as Sportskeeda's best wide receiver in the NFL. His game has really opened up with the arrival of George Pickens, who's been demanding defensive attention.

In Week 3, Dallas visits Chicago, and Lamb could have a field day against one of the worst passing defenses in the league. The Bears rank 27th in stopping wide receivers.

Drake London (Falcons, WR)

The Atlanta Falcons seem to be finding their groove. After a narrow opening-week loss, they bounced back big versus the Minnesota Vikings on the road, beating them 22-6.

Drake London is a key cog in the offense, and he could book a solid Week 3 performance when they play the Carolina Panthers, who rank as one of the poorer defenses in the NFL.

Zay Flowers (Ravens, WR)

Don't sleep on Zay Flowers against the Detroit Lions in Week 3. The Lions rank 24th against opposing wide receivers in fantasy football.

John Harbaugh runs a vaunted offense up in Baltimore, and their showdown with the Lions should make for a high-scoring affair, opening up a lot of potential for Flowers.

