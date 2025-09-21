Week 3 SNF Giants vs. Chiefs Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Wan'Dale Robinson, Isiah Pacheco, and more

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Sunday Night Football showdown between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams have yet to win a game this year, so they will be looking to get back on track. Their offenses have still included plenty of potential lineup options, such as the following targets and fades from this particular matchup.
Week 3 SNF Giants vs Chiefs Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks
The New York Giants offense has been much more productive so far since adding Russell Wilson to take over as their starting quarterback during the offseason. This has mostly benefited their wide receivers in fantasy football as their top two options have been excellent this year.
Malik Nabers continues to prove that he is one of the most elite fantasy players in the NFL, while Wan'Dale Robinson has significantly improved his value ahead his matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. He currently ranks as the overall WR11 through the first two weeks of the season and makes fon an excellent pick for Week 3 lineups.
Must Starts
- Patrick Mahomes
- Malik Nabers
- Wan'Dale Robinson
- Travis Kelce
DFS Picks
- Russell Wilson
- Hollywood Brown
- Cam Skattebo
Week 3 SNF Giants vs Chiefs Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks
The Kansas City Chiefs offense has been struggling this year, partially due to them missing their top two wide receivers. Rashee Rice is currently serving suspension and Xavier Worthy has been out with an injury. They have also failed to establish a reliable rushing game and its starts with Isiah Pacheco being unproductive.
Pacheco injured his leg last year and has since been unable to return to his previously elite form in their backfield. He finsihed the previous season ranked as the overall RB16, but in seven toal games since his return he hasn't recorded a single weekly finish among the top 30 running backs. He must be faded until he proves he get back on track.
The New York Giants running back situation is another to keep an eye going forward. Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been serving as their featured back, but he was given just five carries in their game last week. Rookie Cam Skattebo may be taking over the role as he received 11 carries in the same contest, making Tracy a clear fade this week.
Must Sits
- Isiah Pacheco
- Darius Slayton
- Tyquan Thornton
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Noah Gray
- Daniel Bellinger
DFS Fades
- Tyrone Tracy Jr.
- Kareem Hunt
- Theo Johnson
