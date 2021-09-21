NFL Week 3: Which undefeated teams will improve to 3-0?

As we approach Week 3, there are seven NFL teams yet to taste the bitter flavor of defeat in the 2021 season. That number is likely to keep decreasing week-by-week from here on in. Only the strong will survive.

In this article, we project how many of those teams will stay unbeaten through Week 3. One upcoming game involves a pair of 2-0 franchises going head-to-head, so one team is sure to fall. Can six teams stay perfect?

Which teams will move to 3-0 after Week 3?

#1 – Carolina Panthers, at Houston Texans, Thursday Night Football

Who would have predicted the Carolina Panthers would be the first team to reach 3-0? Not many, but the chances are high.

The Houston Texans were frisky with Tyrod Taylor under center, but a hamstring injury means backup quarterback Davis Mills will make his first NFL start against a fully-charged Panthers defense.

Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano David Culley says Davis Mills will start, Deshaun Watson will NOT practice, Anthony Miller will play, Danny Amendola is likely out for #TNF David Culley says Davis Mills will start, Deshaun Watson will NOT practice, Anthony Miller will play, Danny Amendola is likely out for #TNF.

Sam Darnold's best ever season saw the young QB lead the New York Jets to seven wins in 2019. He should be almost halfway there by the end of September.

#2 – Arizona Cardinals, at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday 1 pm ET

The Arizona Cardinals are another team that has surprised many in 2021. Their offense is functioning superbly, with QB Kyler Murray making all manner of plays, and their defense – led by Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt – is causing havoc in opposition backfields.

This will be a big test for the Jaguars' offensive line and for rookie first overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who has already thrown a league-high five interceptions through two weeks. The Cardinals should have no problems blowing away this Jacksonville defense and becoming the second team to reach 3-0 in Week 3.

#3 – Denver Bronocs, vs New York Jets, Sunday 4.05 pm ET

Following a four-interception horror show against the New England Patriots, things do not get any easier for New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson when he faces one the NFL's best secondaries. The Denver Broncos defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points so far in 2021.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has been efficient in the passing game, posting the second-best completion percentage going into Week 3, and 'Teddy Two Gloves' should be able to pick holes in this inexperienced Jets secondary at will. Expect the Broncos to move to 3-0.

#4 – Las Vegas Raiders, vs Miami Dolphins, Sunday 4.05 pm ET

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll after winning a pair of tough ones against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. The QB leads the NFL in passing yards, averaging 409 yards per game.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins will arrive in Sin City in Week 3 following a 35-0 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores said QB Tua Tagovailoa will be “day to day” with his rib injury. Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores said QB Tua Tagovailoa will be “day to day” with his rib injury.

Dolphins passer Tua Tagovailoa is day-to-day with a rib injury that ruled him out of the first quarter on Sunday. Even if he plays, he may not be at full strength.

If he doesn't play, Jacoby Brissett will suit up fresh off an ineffective display against the Bills. Jon Gruden will still be smiling after Week 3 with the Raiders at 3-0.

#5 and #6 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 4.25 pm ET

The most mouthwatering clash of the Week 3 slate sees Tom Brady's first appearance at SoFi Stadium as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of 2-0 teams.

Aaron Donald and company will provide the sternest test Brady has seen so far after the Bucs made hard work of beating an average Cowboys defense in the opener before shredding the team with the league's worst D, the Atlanta Falcons.

The Rams will bring the heat in Week 3, making Brady look human, while Stafford's offense can put up enough points to hand the Bucs their first loss. Either of these teams could come out on top, so expect a full-blooded showdown in Week 3.

#7 – San Francisco 49ers, vs Green Bay Packers, Sunday Night Football

There are more teams at 2-0 in the NFC West than in the whole of AFC combined, but the San Francisco 49ers have one of the tougher hurdles to overcome to climb to 3-0 in Week 3.

Aaron Rodgers delivered the perfect response to his Week 1 woes on Monday night, and the Green Bay Packers return to primetime in Week 3 to face the unbeaten 49ers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan could be facing a running back crisis, while his team only managed 306 total yards of offense against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the Packers defense showed improvement by shutting out the Detroit Lions in the second half on Monday Night Football. Rodgers will be celebrating on his return to his home state.

That leaves five teams at 3-0 in Week 3: the Panthers, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders and Rams – none of whom started as favorites to win their divisions.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha