Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 4: Running back rankings

The NFL's running back landscape is a fast-evolving scene, and fantasy coaches have to react quickly to claim those crucial wins to reach the playoffs.

The injuries are beginning to mount as Week 4 rolls around, and one running back's misfortune is another's opportunity. We have you covered with the running backs to start and sit ahead of this week's games.

Start 'Em

#1 – Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, at Miami Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts offense is off to a nightmare start. The offensive line is threadbare and Carson Wentz can barely move, but Week 4 is when it all changes.

Jonathan Taylor has only averaged 14 carries per game but this Dolphins side is seventh in rushing yards conceded. Expect the Colts offense to spend a lot of time on the field and a hungry Taylor to finally feast.

#2 – Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team, vs Atlanta Falcons

In this clash between teams with losing records, both will be desperate for a victory to kickstart their season. Taylor Heinicke took a step back last week so Washington will attack this game on the ground, aim to control the clock and earn a tight win. Running back Antonio Gibson will be key to that gameplan.

#3 – Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers, at Dallas Cowboys

M.G. @MarcasG Fantasy managers going to pick up Chuba Hubbard. Fantasy managers going to pick up Chuba Hubbard. https://t.co/fpQbabwTo5

In an offense built around the ground game, the star runner has gone down. The assumption is Sam Darnold will lean heavier on his passing attack to compensate for Christian McCaffrey's absence.

But the Panthers are high on rookie running back Chuba Hubbard, and head coach Matt Rhule hinted Hubbard could slot into McCaffrey's role against a Cowboys defense that is sixth in total yards allowed.

Sit 'Em

#1 – Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers, at Green Bay Packers

Only two QBs have attempted more passes than Ben Roethlisberger and only four teams have scored fewer points than Pittsburgh. Why am I telling you this? Because this offense is not clicking.

Najee Harris showed flashes of promise last week, but if the Steelers are chasing against a red-hot Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers, Harris may be doing a whole lot of pass blocking and not a lot of rushing.

#2 – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs, at Philadelphia Eagles

Yes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 100 yards against the Chargers last week, but the Chargers currently have the worst run defense in football and that was the first time he topped 50 yards on the ground.

This Eagles defensive front is a step up and, even if the Chiefs build up an advantage, Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFL's few quarterbacks who does not rely on his running back to protect a lead.

#3 – Damian Harris, New England Patriots, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneeers

Kyle Yates @KyleYNFL Mac Jones walking his ass back to Alabama after he finds out he has to play against the Bucs defense this week: Mac Jones walking his ass back to Alabama after he finds out he has to play against the Bucs defense this week: https://t.co/a4i8OCSvBy

The only way Damian Harris gets a good fantasy return in this one is if the Patriots go ahead early and hang on to their lead – and who is betting against Tom Brady on his return to Foxborough?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' run defense is stout, and even with James White missing, Harris could lose snaps to backup running back Brandon Bolden to supplement Mac Jones' passing attack.

Top 10 fantasy running back starts in Week 4

Derek Henry, Tennesse Titans, at New York Jets Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals, vs Jacksonville Jaguars Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns, at Minnesota Vikings Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, at Miami Dolphins Alvin Kamara, New Orelans Saints, vs New York Giants Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, vs Las Vegas Raiders Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, vs Carolina Panthers Aaron Jones, Green Back Packers, vs Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team, vs Atlanta Falcons Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers, at Dallas Cowboys

