Week 4 Arizona Cardinals injury report: Latest on Paris Johnson Jr., James Conner, Zay Jones, and more

NFL action in Week 4 will begin on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium with a divisional matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. After three games, both the Seahawks and the Cardinals are 2-1 on the season. While Arizona lost to the San Francisco 49ers 16–15 in Week 3, Seattle is coming off consecutive wins after dropping their season opener.The Cardinals have not had much success in this series, having lost each of their last seven matchups against the Hawks. Their most recent win over Seattle came in November 2021, when quarterback Colt McCoy led them to a 23–13 victory with 328 yards and two touchdowns.The Cardinals will need to be at their best on Thursday to take down their NFC West rival and record their first win against them in four years. In light of this, let's find out what their injury report looks like this week ahead of the game.Cardinals injury report for Week 4 TNFThis is a short week for the Cardinals as they played against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Due to this, the team did not hold a practice on Monday and only held a walkthrough on Tuesday. They have only issued estimated status designations this week so far.Additionally, Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon indicated that it will be difficult to assess injuries this week and that some players who were sidelined for last week's game will probably be game-time decisions for Week 4.Due to a knee injury, Arizona's offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. logged limited participation in practice last week and was unable to play against San Francisco. He has also been estimated as a limited practice participant this week on Monday and Tuesday's reports.This week's injury report also lists offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (foot), offensive lineman Will Johnson (knee), and cornerback Darren Hall (ankle) as limited participants.Meanwhile, &quot;DNP&quot; designations have been issued for offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (knee/rest), cornerback Will Johnson (groin) and wide receiver Zay Jones (concussion).James Conner injury updateThe Cardinals have officially placed running back James Conner on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.Originally reported as an ankle issue, Conner's injury necessitated his being carted off against the Niners. On Monday, Jonathan Gannon pointed out that it is a foot injury and that a season-ending surgery is required.Conner has gained 95 yards on the ground with one touchdown while adding eight receptions for 39 yards in his three games this season. Following his injury, Trey Benson, selected with a third-round pick in the 2024 draft, will be the Cardinals' main running back.Bam Knight and Emari Demercado are Arizona's other running back options.Zay Jones injury updateWide receiver Zay Jones is in concussion protocol and is likely to miss the Cardinals' Week 4 primetime game against the Seahawks.According to Jonathan Gannon, Jones had a concussion during Sunday's last offensive play, and since the team is playing in a short week, he likely won't be able to complete the phases of the concussion protocol before Week 4 comes around.Greg Dortch will be the Cardinals' third receiver at State Farm Stadium this week with Jones absent. Simi Fehoko will likely see some offensive action as well.