Week 4 Arizona Cardinals injury report: Latest on Paris Johnson Jr., James Conner, Zay Jones, and more

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 24, 2025 14:01 GMT
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Week 4 Arizona Cardinals injury report: Latest on Paris Johnson Jr., James Conner, Zay Jones, and more

NFL action in Week 4 will begin on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium with a divisional matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. After three games, both the Seahawks and the Cardinals are 2-1 on the season. While Arizona lost to the San Francisco 49ers 16–15 in Week 3, Seattle is coming off consecutive wins after dropping their season opener.

The Cardinals have not had much success in this series, having lost each of their last seven matchups against the Hawks. Their most recent win over Seattle came in November 2021, when quarterback Colt McCoy led them to a 23–13 victory with 328 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals will need to be at their best on Thursday to take down their NFC West rival and record their first win against them in four years. In light of this, let's find out what their injury report looks like this week ahead of the game.

Cardinals injury report for Week 4 TNF

This is a short week for the Cardinals as they played against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Due to this, the team did not hold a practice on Monday and only held a walkthrough on Tuesday. They have only issued estimated status designations this week so far.

Additionally, Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon indicated that it will be difficult to assess injuries this week and that some players who were sidelined for last week's game will probably be game-time decisions for Week 4.

Due to a knee injury, Arizona's offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. logged limited participation in practice last week and was unable to play against San Francisco. He has also been estimated as a limited practice participant this week on Monday and Tuesday's reports.

This week's injury report also lists offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (foot), offensive lineman Will Johnson (knee), and cornerback Darren Hall (ankle) as limited participants.

Meanwhile, "DNP" designations have been issued for offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (knee/rest), cornerback Will Johnson (groin) and wide receiver Zay Jones (concussion).

James Conner injury update

The Cardinals have officially placed running back James Conner on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Originally reported as an ankle issue, Conner's injury necessitated his being carted off against the Niners. On Monday, Jonathan Gannon pointed out that it is a foot injury and that a season-ending surgery is required.

Conner has gained 95 yards on the ground with one touchdown while adding eight receptions for 39 yards in his three games this season. Following his injury, Trey Benson, selected with a third-round pick in the 2024 draft, will be the Cardinals' main running back.

Bam Knight and Emari Demercado are Arizona's other running back options.

Zay Jones injury update

Wide receiver Zay Jones is in concussion protocol and is likely to miss the Cardinals' Week 4 primetime game against the Seahawks.

According to Jonathan Gannon, Jones had a concussion during Sunday's last offensive play, and since the team is playing in a short week, he likely won't be able to complete the phases of the concussion protocol before Week 4 comes around.

Greg Dortch will be the Cardinals' third receiver at State Farm Stadium this week with Jones absent. Simi Fehoko will likely see some offensive action as well.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

