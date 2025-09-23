Week 4 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Jayden Daniels

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season is upon us, and the progression of the season means there is more and more data available to make informed decisions surrounding your fantasy football team.

The usual suspects have been dominating the top of the rankings, but some surprising names have also dropped and risen in Sportskeeda's fantasy football rankings.

We ranked the top 30 fantasy football quarterbacks in Week 4 to ease the burden of making fantasy decisions for you.

Let's dive into the list.

Week 4 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Here is the ranking for Week 4:

Josh Allen Lamar Jackson Jalen Hurts Jayden Daniels Justin Herbert Caleb Williams Drake Maye Kyler Murray Jordan Love Baker Mayfield Daniel Jones Justin Fields Patrick Mahomes Bo Nix Dak Prescott Jared Goff Geno Smith Michael Penix Jr. Sam Darnold Mac Jones C.J. Stroud Tua Tagovailoa Trevor Lawrence Joe Flacco Matthew Stafford Russell Wilson Bryce Young Carson Wentz Aaron Rodgers Cam Ward

Some of these names could have big games this week. Let's look at some of them.

Week 4 Fantasy Football QB Picks

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen vs. NO

The Buffalo Bills, as expected, are once again rolling this season. At 3-0, there's little reason to believe that a winless New Orleans Saints team playing on the road could stop them.

Josh Allen is the top dog in fantasy football right now, and going up against a Saints defense that ranks 25th versus opposing quarterbacks, the Bills' shot-caller should have a big game.

Jalen Hurts @ TB

The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated and just got past the feared defense of the LA Rams. Nick Sirianni's men have proven their mettle to start the season.

Jalen Hurts will once again lead the Eagles' offense in Week 4. Facing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that ranks 23rd against quarterbacks, Hurts is expected to bag 20.91 fantasy points, per NFL.com.

Justin Herbert @ NYG

After a struggling win against the Denver Broncos, where Justin Herbert only managed 14.60 fantasy points, the LA Chargers' shot-caller is expected to bounce back in Week 4.

Traveling to the Big Apple to face a New York Giants squad ranking 22nd against quarterbacks, Herbert should have a strong performance with a projected fantasy score of 18.33.

