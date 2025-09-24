  • home icon
Week 4 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Christian McCaffrey

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Sep 24, 2025 12:00 GMT
Sportskeeda's Week 4 NFL fantasy football rankings are here. We've seen some interesting shifts in the rankings over the initial handful of games.

As for the running back position, some names have asserted themselves as full-time RB1s while others have slid down the list. Bijan Robinson is a superstar playing on an unstable offense, while Alvin Kamara is struggling to find his shape from previous years.

Let's dive into this week's fantasy football running back ranking.

Week 4 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Here is the ranking for Week 4:

  1. Bijan Robinson
  2. Saquon Barkley
  3. Derrick Henry
  4. Christian McCaffrey
  5. Jonathan Taylor
  6. James Cook
  7. Jahmyr Gibbs
  8. Josh Jacobs
  9. Bucky Irving
  10. De'Von Achane
  11. Kenneth Walker III
  12. Jordan Mason
  13. Omarion Hampton
  14. Chuba Hubbard
  15. Chase Brown
  16. Travis Etienne Jr.
  17. Ashton Jeanty
  18. Kyren Williams
  19. Trey Benson
  20. Breece Hall
  21. J.K. Dobbins
  22. D'Andre Swift
  23. Jaylen Warren
  24. Alvin Kamara
  25. TreVeyon Henderson
  26. Javonte Williams
  27. Cam Skattebo
  28. Quinshon Judkins
  29. Jacory Croskey-Merritt
  30. Tony Pollard
  31. David Montgomery
  32. Rhamondre Stevenson
  33. Bhayshul Tuten
  34. Nick Chubb
  35. Isiah Pacheco
  36. Zach Charbonnet
  37. Ollie Gordon II
  38. Kareem Hunt
  39. Miles Sanders
  40. Tyler Allgeier
Some of these running backs could have big games this week.

Week 4 Fantasy Football RB Picks

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

James Cook vs. NO

The winless New Orleans Saints travel to the undefeated Buffalo Bills' house on Sunday. While it's the perfect setup for a spectacular upset, don't expect much from an underwhelming Saints team.

They rank 26th versus opposing running backs, and the Bills' two-headed run monster of James Cook and Josh Allen should have a field day.

Kenneth Walker @ ARI

Divisional matchups usually make for big games, and the Seattle Seahawks' game versus the Arizona Cardinals should be no different. Both teams are 2-1 and will look to get a proper footing in the NFC West.

We could see a high-scoring game as well. Arizona's defense against running backs is ranked 25th in the league, and Seattle's Kenneth Walker is one of the best backs in the NFL.

Omarion Hampton @ NYG

Omarion Hampton might not rank extremely high this week, but he has a very favorable matchup when the LA Chargers visit the New York Giants.

The Chargers' offense is hyper-efficient, and Hampton could see a productive day, with the Giants' defense ranking 29th against running backs.

Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

