Week 4 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Christian McCaffrey

Sportskeeda's Week 4 NFL fantasy football rankings are here. We've seen some interesting shifts in the rankings over the initial handful of games.

Ad

As for the running back position, some names have asserted themselves as full-time RB1s while others have slid down the list. Bijan Robinson is a superstar playing on an unstable offense, while Alvin Kamara is struggling to find his shape from previous years.

Let's dive into this week's fantasy football running back ranking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week 4 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Here is the ranking for Week 4:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bijan Robinson Saquon Barkley Derrick Henry Christian McCaffrey Jonathan Taylor James Cook Jahmyr Gibbs Josh Jacobs Bucky Irving De'Von Achane Kenneth Walker III Jordan Mason Omarion Hampton Chuba Hubbard Chase Brown Travis Etienne Jr. Ashton Jeanty Kyren Williams Trey Benson Breece Hall J.K. Dobbins D'Andre Swift Jaylen Warren Alvin Kamara TreVeyon Henderson Javonte Williams Cam Skattebo Quinshon Judkins Jacory Croskey-Merritt Tony Pollard David Montgomery Rhamondre Stevenson Bhayshul Tuten Nick Chubb Isiah Pacheco Zach Charbonnet Ollie Gordon II Kareem Hunt Miles Sanders Tyler Allgeier

Ad

Trending

Some of these running backs could have big games this week.

Week 4 Fantasy Football RB Picks

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

James Cook vs. NO

Ad

The winless New Orleans Saints travel to the undefeated Buffalo Bills' house on Sunday. While it's the perfect setup for a spectacular upset, don't expect much from an underwhelming Saints team.

They rank 26th versus opposing running backs, and the Bills' two-headed run monster of James Cook and Josh Allen should have a field day.

Kenneth Walker @ ARI

Divisional matchups usually make for big games, and the Seattle Seahawks' game versus the Arizona Cardinals should be no different. Both teams are 2-1 and will look to get a proper footing in the NFC West.

Ad

We could see a high-scoring game as well. Arizona's defense against running backs is ranked 25th in the league, and Seattle's Kenneth Walker is one of the best backs in the NFL.

Omarion Hampton @ NYG

Omarion Hampton might not rank extremely high this week, but he has a very favorable matchup when the LA Chargers visit the New York Giants.

The Chargers' offense is hyper-efficient, and Hampton could see a productive day, with the Giants' defense ranking 29th against running backs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.