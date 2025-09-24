  • home icon
Week 4 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Sep 24, 2025 12:12 GMT
Week 4 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more
Week 4 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more.

We're about a quarter into the 2025 NFL season, and the storylines and analyses are pouring in, week after week. Upsets have already made headlines, and the league frontrunners are dominating.

Fantasy football is also seeing plenty of its own action. Managers are constantly scheming to compile the ultimate roster, and we're here to make it all easier.

Figuring out the tight end position is always tricky, given how the position's fantasy production fluctuates. We've ranked the best at the position in the league to ease the decision-making for you.

Let's explore Sportskeeda's tight end ranking for this week.

Week 4 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here is Week 4's ranking:

  1. Brock Bowers
  2. Trey McBride
  3. Tucker Kraft
  4. Tyler Warren
  5. Sam LaPorta
  6. T.J. Hockenson
  7. Jake Ferguson
  8. Juwan Johnson
  9. Travis Kelce
  10. Hunter Henry
  11. Kyle Pitts Sr.
  12. Dalton Kincaid
  13. David Njoku
  14. Dallas Goedert
  15. Zach Ertz
  16. Mark Andrews
  17. Harold Fannin Jr.
  18. Brenton Strange
  19. Chig Okonkwo
  20. Jonnu Smith
  21. Colston Loveland
  22. Dalton Schultz
  23. Ja'Tavion Sanders
  24. Theo Johnson
  25. Cade Otton
  26. Mike Gesicki
  27. Jake Tonges
  28. AJ Barner
  29. Noah Gray
  30. Pat Freiermuth

Look out for some of these players to go big in Week 4.

Week 4 Fantasy Football TE Picks

Brock Bowers vs. CHI

Superstar Brock Bowers is a favorite pick against virtually any defense. He's arguably the heart and soul of the Las Vegas Raiders at the moment.

Going up against the 24th-ranked tight end defense of the Chicago Bears, Bowers is primed to bag 11.99 fantasy football points in Week 4 (NFL.com).

Trey McBride vs. SEA

Trey McBride is no fluke. He's looking to stay hot on Bowers's heels as a prime asset in fantasy football, and Week 4 could see him score big yet again.

In a divisional showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, McBride is projected to record 12.15 fantasy points versus the worst tight end defense in pro football.

T.J. Hockenson @ PIT

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a well-balanced team on both sides of the ball, as it's always been under Mike Tomlin. However, they surprisingly rank 31st against opposing tight ends so far this season.

When the Minnesota Vikings visit the three rivers in Week 4, tight end T.J. Hockenson could capitalize, as NFL.com expects him to bag 8.07 fantasy points.

