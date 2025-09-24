Week 4 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more

We're about a quarter into the 2025 NFL season, and the storylines and analyses are pouring in, week after week. Upsets have already made headlines, and the league frontrunners are dominating.

Fantasy football is also seeing plenty of its own action. Managers are constantly scheming to compile the ultimate roster, and we're here to make it all easier.

Figuring out the tight end position is always tricky, given how the position's fantasy production fluctuates. We've ranked the best at the position in the league to ease the decision-making for you.

Let's explore Sportskeeda's tight end ranking for this week.

Week 4 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here is Week 4's ranking:

Brock Bowers Trey McBride Tucker Kraft Tyler Warren Sam LaPorta T.J. Hockenson Jake Ferguson Juwan Johnson Travis Kelce Hunter Henry Kyle Pitts Sr. Dalton Kincaid David Njoku Dallas Goedert Zach Ertz Mark Andrews Harold Fannin Jr. Brenton Strange Chig Okonkwo Jonnu Smith Colston Loveland Dalton Schultz Ja'Tavion Sanders Theo Johnson Cade Otton Mike Gesicki Jake Tonges AJ Barner Noah Gray Pat Freiermuth

Look out for some of these players to go big in Week 4.

Week 4 Fantasy Football TE Picks

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Brock Bowers vs. CHI

Superstar Brock Bowers is a favorite pick against virtually any defense. He's arguably the heart and soul of the Las Vegas Raiders at the moment.

Going up against the 24th-ranked tight end defense of the Chicago Bears, Bowers is primed to bag 11.99 fantasy football points in Week 4 (NFL.com).

Trey McBride vs. SEA

Trey McBride is no fluke. He's looking to stay hot on Bowers's heels as a prime asset in fantasy football, and Week 4 could see him score big yet again.

In a divisional showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, McBride is projected to record 12.15 fantasy points versus the worst tight end defense in pro football.

T.J. Hockenson @ PIT

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a well-balanced team on both sides of the ball, as it's always been under Mike Tomlin. However, they surprisingly rank 31st against opposing tight ends so far this season.

When the Minnesota Vikings visit the three rivers in Week 4, tight end T.J. Hockenson could capitalize, as NFL.com expects him to bag 8.07 fantasy points.

