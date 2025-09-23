Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Top Priority Adds ft. Trey Benson, Elic Ayomanor, and more

Winning the waiver wire should always be a goal of all fantasy football managers. It offers one of the best ways to improve overall roster construction by adding available players that appear to be on the rise. Picking the right targets can help to build susatined success, including the following options as Week 4 of the 2025 season approaches.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Priority Adds for Week 4

Rank Week 4 Waiver Wire Target Position Team 1 Trey Benson RB Arizona Cardinals 2 Woody Marks RB Houston Texans 3 Elic Ayomanor WR Tennessee Titans 4 Harold Fannin Jr. TE Cleveland Browns 5 Tre Tucker WR Las Vegas Raiders 6 Darnell Mooney WR Atlanta Falcons 7 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Washington Commanders 8 Brenton Strange TE Jacksonville Jaguars 9 Blake Corum RB Los Angeles Rams 10 Ollie Gordon II RB Miami Dolphins

Top Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups

Week 4 Waiver Wire

Waiver Wire RB adds for Week 4

#1 - Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (45% rostered)

Trey Benson is likely going to be the top target in Week 4 for any leagues that he is still currently available in. James Conner suffered a season-ending injury last week, so Benson is expected to serve as the Arizona Cardinals' featured running back going forward.

#2 - Woody Marks, Houston Texans (14% rostered)

Woody Marks has increased all of his volume metrics in each week of the 2025 fantasy football season so far. The rookie appears set to challenge Nick Chubb as the primary replacement for Joe Mixon. Marks took 30 offensive snaps for the Houston Texans last week, while Chubb had just slightly more with 33 snaps.

Waiver Wire WR adds for Week 4

#1 - Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans (25% rostered)

Elic Ayomanor has been solid through the first three weeks of his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans. He currently ranks as the overall WR33 and has been more productive than Calvin Ridley so far.

#2 - Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders (4% rostered)

Tre Tucker exploded for a massive performance last week with the Las Vegas Raiders when he finished as the weekly WR1 with three touchdowns. His potential fantasy outlook goes further than just his big play upside as he has already been targeted 22 times across three games.

Waiver Wire TE adds for Week 4

#1 - Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns (39% rostered)

Harold Fannin Jr. has seemingly locked himself into a reliable role with the Cleveland Browns, despite competing with David Njoku as their top tight end. The rookie has palyed in more than 60% of the snaps in all three games and has totaled 15 receptions.

#2 - Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars (26% rostered)

Brenton Strange could be emerging as a dependable fantasy footballk tight end this year. He currently ranks as the overall TE15 and has played in 85% of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive snaps.

