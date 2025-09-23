Week 4 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nico Collins, and more

The third week of the NFL season is wrapped up, and action has been available in abundance. Matchups across the board have been exciting, and primetime football hasn't disappointed.

Fantasy football managers are, as always, scrambling to put together the best team possible. Week 4 will be more of the same, and getting one's wide receiver room right is imperative.

We ranked the best wideouts in pro football so you can have the best insight when making fantasy team decisions.

Let's jump in.

Week 4 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Here is the ranking for Week 4:

Puka Nacua Malik Nabers Justin Jefferson Amon-Ra St. Brown Ja'Marr Chase Jaxon Smith-Njigba Nico Collins Drake London Zay Flowers Davante Adams Ladd McConkey Tetairoa McMillan A.J. Brown Garrett Wilson Deebo Samuel Sr. Rome Odunze Emeka Egbuka George Pickens Courtland Sutton Marvin Harrison Jr. Tyreek Hill Keenan Allen Jakobi Meyers Jameson Williams DK Metcalf DJ Moore Terry McLaurin DeVonta Smith Ricky Pearsall Tee Higgins Brian Thomas Jr. Jauan Jennings Xavier Worthy Quentin Johnston Chris Olave Michael Pittman Jr. Wan'Dale Robinson Khalil Shakir Jordan Addison Calvin Ridley

Look out for some of these players to have a big week.

Week 4 Fantasy Football WR Picks

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

Jaxon Smith-Njigba @ ARI

The Seattle Seahawks aim to carry a two-game winning streak into a divisional showdown in Week 4, when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

Arizona has been a solid team up to this point with a balanced offense. However, their 24th-ranked defense against wide receivers is cause for concern. As the No. 6 wideout in Sportskeeda's fantasy ranking, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will look to capitalize this week.

Nico Collins vs. TEN

The Houston Texans have been misfiring to start the season, stranded at a shocking 0-3 entering Week 4. While Nico Collins's fantasy production has done nothing but rise rapidly, things haven't been coming together overall.

However, Collins's fantasy score could see even greater heights this week when they host a Tennessee Titans team with a head coach possibly on the hot seat and a defense ranking 28th versus wideouts.

Drake London vs. WAS

The Atlanta Falcons are fluctuating heavily at the start of their campaign. After seemingly finding their footing in the first two weeks, they got run out of town in a shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

Still, their 22-6 road win against the Minnesota Vikings provided some optimism. They'll be looking to bounce back against the Washington Commanders next. Drake London, in particular, could have a big game versus the Commanders' defense that ranks 25th against wideouts.

