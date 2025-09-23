  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 4 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nico Collins, and more

Week 4 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nico Collins, and more

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Sep 23, 2025 14:03 GMT
Week 4 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nico Collins, and more
Week 4 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nico Collins, and more. IMAGN

The third week of the NFL season is wrapped up, and action has been available in abundance. Matchups across the board have been exciting, and primetime football hasn't disappointed.

Ad

Fantasy football managers are, as always, scrambling to put together the best team possible. Week 4 will be more of the same, and getting one's wide receiver room right is imperative.

We ranked the best wideouts in pro football so you can have the best insight when making fantasy team decisions.

Let's jump in.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Week 4 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Here is the ranking for Week 4:

  1. Puka Nacua
  2. Malik Nabers
  3. Justin Jefferson
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  5. Ja'Marr Chase
  6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  7. Nico Collins
  8. Drake London
  9. Zay Flowers
  10. Davante Adams
  11. Ladd McConkey
  12. Tetairoa McMillan
  13. A.J. Brown
  14. Garrett Wilson
  15. Deebo Samuel Sr.
  16. Rome Odunze
  17. Emeka Egbuka
  18. George Pickens
  19. Courtland Sutton
  20. Marvin Harrison Jr.
  21. Tyreek Hill
  22. Keenan Allen
  23. Jakobi Meyers
  24. Jameson Williams
  25. DK Metcalf
  26. DJ Moore
  27. Terry McLaurin
  28. DeVonta Smith
  29. Ricky Pearsall
  30. Tee Higgins
  31. Brian Thomas Jr.
  32. Jauan Jennings
  33. Xavier Worthy
  34. Quentin Johnston
  35. Chris Olave
  36. Michael Pittman Jr.
  37. Wan'Dale Robinson
  38. Khalil Shakir
  39. Jordan Addison
  40. Calvin Ridley
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Look out for some of these players to have a big week.

Week 4 Fantasy Football WR Picks

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

Jaxon Smith-Njigba @ ARI

Ad

The Seattle Seahawks aim to carry a two-game winning streak into a divisional showdown in Week 4, when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

Arizona has been a solid team up to this point with a balanced offense. However, their 24th-ranked defense against wide receivers is cause for concern. As the No. 6 wideout in Sportskeeda's fantasy ranking, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will look to capitalize this week.

Nico Collins vs. TEN

Ad

The Houston Texans have been misfiring to start the season, stranded at a shocking 0-3 entering Week 4. While Nico Collins's fantasy production has done nothing but rise rapidly, things haven't been coming together overall.

However, Collins's fantasy score could see even greater heights this week when they host a Tennessee Titans team with a head coach possibly on the hot seat and a defense ranking 28th versus wideouts.

Drake London vs. WAS

Ad

The Atlanta Falcons are fluctuating heavily at the start of their campaign. After seemingly finding their footing in the first two weeks, they got run out of town in a shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

Still, their 22-6 road win against the Minnesota Vikings provided some optimism. They'll be looking to bounce back against the Washington Commanders next. Drake London, in particular, could have a big game versus the Commanders' defense that ranks 25th against wideouts.

About the author
Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications