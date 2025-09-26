Week 4 Lions vs Browns injury report: Latest on David Njoku, Denzel Ward, Taylor Decker, and more

The Detroit Lions host the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in an interconference contest in Week 4 on Sunday. The Browns are coming off a win over the Green Bay Packers, where their defense dominated once again. Meanwhile, their offense is still lagging in terms of production and consistency.Here, we will examine Cleveland's and Detroit's injury situations ahead of their Week 4 matchup.Detroit Lions injury report for Week 4The Lions only held a walkthrough on Wednesday to begin practice this week after playing against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Three players were nonparticipants due to injury during their first real practice of the week on Thursday.Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), running back Sione Vaki (hamstring, groin), and safety Daniel Thomas (forearm) were all 'DNP' for Detroit on Thursday.Decker's absence from another practice on Thursday wasn't surprising, since the team wants to limit his practice volume to lessen the strain on his shoulder before Sunday's game. Despite missing several practices this season, Decker hasn't missed a single game snap.Meanwhile, Vaki sustained a groin issue during Monday's Week 3 matchup with Baltimore. Whether the injury will affect his availability for this week's game is still unknown.EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad performed well for the Lions in Week 3, but he popped up on the team's estimated injury report with a knee injury designation. Muhammad is reportedly certain that he will be ready for Week 4, despite being designated as a limited practice participant on Thursday.Linebacker duo Zach Cunningham (hamstring) and Derrick Barnes (knee) were also limited in Thursday's practice.Cleveland Browns injury report for Week 4The Browns defeated the Packers in a physical game to earn their first win of the season. Tackle Dawand Jones suffered a knee injury early in the game that will require surgery. He will miss the rest of the season.The Browns had nine names on the injury report they shared on Thursday, but none of the players listed missed practice.Cleveland's guard Joel Bitonio (back/rest), defensive end Myles Garrett (rest), and tight end David Njoku (knee) were all limited practice participants on Wednesday but were upgraded to full participants on Thursday. They are all expected to play on Sunday.Meanwhile, offensive tackle Jack Conklin (elbow), safety Grant Delpit (back), defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (knee), defensive tackle Shelby Harris (hamstring), wide receiver Cedric Tillman (hand/hip), and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) were all limited in practice on Thursday.Ward missed Wednesday's practice because of shoulder and toe injuries he sustained against the Packers last week. He assured fans that he will be fit to play on Sunday against the Lions.