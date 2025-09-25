Week 4 TNF Cardinals vs. Seahawks Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Kyler Murray, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton

Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals and Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Seattle Seahawks are set to meet in primetime to kick off Week 4 in the NFL. The NFC West showdown could be an early tone setter for whether the Seahawks will rebound into their typically competitive form or if the Cardinals can be taken seriously this season.
However, fantasy football managers also should see this as an opportunity to place some pressure on their opponent. Here's a look at some players you should start and some you should sit, lest you be subjected to a front-row seat to a nightmare.
Week 4 TNF Cardinals vs. Seahawks Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Kyler Murray has the benefit of scrambling and throwing the football, compared to Sam Darnold, who is largely limited to throwing. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Murray has the edge over Darnold by several points.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been consistently productive as the successor to DK Metcalf and is likely to keep the train going. You should have started him multiple times this season already, and Week 4 is no different with at least 90 yards in each of his first three games.
Trey Benson is worth starting as the expected season-long replacement for James Conner. If you have him on your roster, odds are high he should at least be a flex this week as a dual-threat back. Kyler Murray has given him 11 receptions, which is more than some of his receivers.
Trey McBride has hovered around ten points in each of his first three games, making him a clear choice to start in Week 4.
Must Starts
- Kyler Murray
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Trey Benson
- Trey McBride
Week 4 TNF Cardinals vs. Seahawks Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks
While there are plenty of players worth starting, there are also some players that might be more risk than it's worth. The two biggest names that should be benched are Michael Wilson and Tory Horton.
Horton is coming off a big performance on Sunday of Week 3, arguably the first of his career. Expect a hangover for the rookie, especially going into a pressure-packed primetime contest just four days later.
Michael Wilson, meanwhile, might be tempting for managers with Zay Jones expected to miss the contest, per the official Arizona Cardinals injury report. However, this won't be the first contest Wilson has seen without Jones this season, and he is still looking for his first game with two catches.
Lastly, Sam Darnold hasn't been productive from a fantasy football perspective this season. Unless your quarterback situation is dire, you are likely to be left with points on the bench if you go with Darnold this week.
Must Sits
- Michael Wilson
- Tory Horton
- AJ Barner
- George Holani
- Sam Darnold
Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.