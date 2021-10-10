5 players carrying injuries that will make or break their teams in Week 5 

Injuries are beginning to take their toll as we approach Week 5. We're also at the stage of the season where it is 'must win' time for some struggling franchises, while others are desperately trying to build on their strong starts.

For a number of teams with their playoff hopes in the balance, it's crucial they keep their star players off the injury report and on the field. Here are five players carrying injuries into Week 5 that can be game-winners if they are cleared to play.

Five injury-hit players that are needed in Week 5

#1 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals may be 3-1 but they will be up against it when they face off against the 3-1 Green Bay Packers in Week 5. Aaron Rodgers has found his groove in guiding the Packers to three straight wins. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are hitting their own stride, but to beat a high-powered offense like the Packers, they need to get their noses in front, control the clock and shorten the game.

Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano Joe Mixon should play “in some capacity” this weekend according to @TomPelissero . Not exactly the news you want to hear as a fantasy fan. Could be a very difficult lineup decision. Joe Mixon should play “in some capacity” this weekend according to @TomPelissero. Not exactly the news you want to hear as a fantasy fan. Could be a very difficult lineup decision.

It will be much more difficult without the league's third-ranked runner Joe Mixon in full throttle. If it comes down to a shoutout, Burrow will face his biggest test yet against Rodgers in Week 5. The Bengals need Mixon to run rampant with 20 plus carries and manage the clock if they are to stay on top of a closely-contested AFC North.

#2 Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

When backup Drew Lock entered the Week 4 clash against the Baltimore Ravens, the Denver Broncos never looked like retaining their unbeaten streak. Teddy Bridgewater had been one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL in 2021 until he was knocked out of the game with a concussion by Ravens DB Odafe Oweh.

Oweh was hit with a $11,457 fine for his actions and Bridgewater has since returned to practice – but the Broncos QB1 is yet to be cleared to play in Week 5. Bridgewater is the only NFL quarterback with zero interceptions from four starts in 2021. If Teddy does not suit up, the Broncos' chances of beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road drop significantly.

#3 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings have a huge opportunity to make it back-to-back wins when they host the Detroit Lions in Week 5, and Dalvin Cook's presence would give QB Kirk Cousins far more confidence in taking their record to 2-3.

Field Yates @FieldYates Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is officially questionable to play on Sunday vs. the Lions. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is officially questionable to play on Sunday vs. the Lions.

Cook was sidelined in Week 3 and was handed only nine carries against the Cleveland Browns last week. The star RB admits his ankle is not 100 percent and he is aiming to play through it. Relief rusher Alexander Mattison can support the offense but is less likely to dominate the ground game. Head coach Mike Zimmer must decide if he can cope without Cook in Week 5 and get him back healthy.

#4 Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds

The unbeaten Arizona Cardinals have been firing on all cylinders in 2021 and Chase Edmonds has been a key part of their winning formula on offense.

Kevin Parrish Jr @KevinParrishJr CB Marco Wilson and RB Chase Edmonds are both game-time decisions for Sunday. CB Marco Wilson and RB Chase Edmonds are both game-time decisions for Sunday.

Edmonds is nursing a shoulder injury ahead of the Week 5 clash against the San Francisco 49ers. James Connor has been handling red-zone carries but the ex-Steeler may not be so effective between the 20s. The last thing MVP-candidate Kyler Murray needs right now is a major change in his offense. If Edmonds is full go in Week 5, the Cardinals are well placed to make it five straight wins.

#5 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers tasted defeat for the first time this season against the Dallas Cowboys last week, and it was no surprise their offense struggled to move the chains without Christian McCaffrey in the backfield.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Panthers coach Matt Rhule says RB Christian McCaffrey is doubtful for Sunday, as the team goes with the cautious approach. Smart so early in the season. #Panthers coach Matt Rhule says RB Christian McCaffrey is doubtful for Sunday, as the team goes with the cautious approach. Smart so early in the season.

Head coach Matt Rhule's 3-1 team need to get back on course against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and they may be without the all-purpose back once again. The temptation is to get him on the field in Week 5 and get back to winning backs. QB Sam Darnold faces a much bigger challenge against a stout Eagles defensive front without being able to twist the McCaffrey safety valve.

