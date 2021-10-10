5 players carrying injuries that will make or break their teams in Week 5 

Injuries are beginning to take their toll as we approach Week 5. We're also at the stage of the season where it is 'must win' time for some struggling franchises, while others are desperately trying to build on their strong starts.
For a number of teams with their playoff hopes in the balance, it's crucial they keep their star players off the injury report and on the field. Here are five players carrying injuries into Week 5 that can be game-winners if they are cleared to play.
Five injury-hit players that are needed in Week 5
#1 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals may be 3-1 but they will be up against it when they face off against the 3-1 Green Bay Packers in Week 5. Aaron Rodgers has found his groove in guiding the Packers to three straight wins. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are hitting their own stride, but to beat a high-powered offense like the Packers, they need to get their noses in front, control the clock and shorten the game.
It will be much more difficult without the league's third-ranked runner Joe Mixon in full throttle. If it comes down to a shoutout, Burrow will face his biggest test yet against Rodgers in Week 5. The Bengals need Mixon to run rampant with 20 plus carries and manage the clock if they are to stay on top of a closely-contested AFC North.
#2 Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos
When backup Drew Lock entered the Week 4 clash against the Baltimore Ravens, the Denver Broncos never looked like retaining their unbeaten streak. Teddy Bridgewater had been one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL in 2021 until he was knocked out of the game with a concussion by Ravens DB Odafe Oweh.
Oweh was hit with a $11,457 fine for his actions and Bridgewater has since returned to practice – but the Broncos QB1 is yet to be cleared to play in Week 5. Bridgewater is the only NFL quarterback with zero interceptions from four starts in 2021. If Teddy does not suit up, the Broncos' chances of beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road drop significantly.
#3 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have a huge opportunity to make it back-to-back wins when they host the Detroit Lions in Week 5, and Dalvin Cook's presence would give QB Kirk Cousins far more confidence in taking their record to 2-3.
Cook was sidelined in Week 3 and was handed only nine carries against the Cleveland Browns last week. The star RB admits his ankle is not 100 percent and he is aiming to play through it. Relief rusher Alexander Mattison can support the offense but is less likely to dominate the ground game. Head coach Mike Zimmer must decide if he can cope without Cook in Week 5 and get him back healthy.
#4 Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
The unbeaten Arizona Cardinals have been firing on all cylinders in 2021 and Chase Edmonds has been a key part of their winning formula on offense.
Edmonds is nursing a shoulder injury ahead of the Week 5 clash against the San Francisco 49ers. James Connor has been handling red-zone carries but the ex-Steeler may not be so effective between the 20s. The last thing MVP-candidate Kyler Murray needs right now is a major change in his offense. If Edmonds is full go in Week 5, the Cardinals are well placed to make it five straight wins.
#5 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers tasted defeat for the first time this season against the Dallas Cowboys last week, and it was no surprise their offense struggled to move the chains without Christian McCaffrey in the backfield.
Head coach Matt Rhule's 3-1 team need to get back on course against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and they may be without the all-purpose back once again. The temptation is to get him on the field in Week 5 and get back to winning backs. QB Sam Darnold faces a much bigger challenge against a stout Eagles defensive front without being able to twist the McCaffrey safety valve.