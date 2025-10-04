  • home icon
  Week 5 Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings injury report: Latest on Myles Garrett, Mike Hall Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and more

Week 5 Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings injury report: Latest on Myles Garrett, Mike Hall Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 04, 2025 11:30 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty
Week 5 Cleveland Browns vs Minnesota Vikings injury report: Latest on Myles Garrett, Mike Hall Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and more

The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings will square off in Week 5 of the ongoing NFL season. The Browns are 1-3 to start the campaign, while the Vikings are 2-2 during the same timeframe.

With that in mind, let's examine the injury report for select players on both teams.

also-read-trending Trending

Week 5 Cleveland Browns injury report

Myles Garrett's injury status

Myles Garrett is dealing with an ankle injury. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year missed the first walk-through practice of the week due to the issue.

However, Yahoo Sports reported that Garrett was upgraded from a non-participant to limited on Day 2. During his Wednesday press conference, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has since termed his star defensive player as day-to-day.

Garrett is a key part of the Browns' defensive identity, and he's amassed a stat line of 4.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

Mike Hall Jr.'s injury status

Mike Hall Jr. will play no part in his team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The second-year defensive lineman remains out due to a knee injury.

According to Sports Illustrated, Hall is still sidelined from a knee issue that occurred in the Browns' Week 18 game last season. He has missed every game in the 2025 campaign.

On a positive note, Hall featured in a limited fashion during Wednesday’s practice session. He won't be travelling with the Browns to London for the Vikings showdown.

Week 5 Minnesota Vikings injury report

J.J. McCarthy's injury status

J.J. McCarthy remains sidelined due to an ankle injury. The year two shot caller missed his team's Week 4 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his status isn't looking optimistic for the Week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns.

According to Yahoo Sports, McCarthy has not featured in practice either on Wednesday or Thursday due to his ongoing ankle issue. It'll take a remarkable turnaround for him to play against the Browns in London.

So, Carson Wentz looks set to start again for the Vikings. Wentz has gone 1-1 in starts this season while playing in McCarthy's place.

Andrew Van Ginkel's injury status

Andrew Van Ginkel will not practice this week. The veteran OLB is dealing with a neck issue and hasn't been cleared to return to action.

According to CBS Sports, Van Ginkel is effectively ruled out of the Vikings' Week 5 tilt against the Browns in London. The team's Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles is a more realistic goal to feature. In his place, Dallas Turner will be tasked with keeping the Browns' offense at bay.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
