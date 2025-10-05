Week 5 Denver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles injury report: Latest on Marvin Mims Jr., Quinn Meinerz, Grant Calcaterra and more

The Denver Broncos will lock horns against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the ongoing season. The Broncos will be the fifth team to attempt to defeat the Eagles during their Super Bowl defense.With the game set for Sunday, let's examine the injury status of select players.Week 5 Denver Broncos injury reportMarvin Mims Jr.'s injury statusMarvin Mims Jr. is dealing with hip and ankle injury issues. The wide receiver has been a limited participant in both practices to start the week.According to Fantasy Pros, Mims likely picked up the knocks in the Week 4 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. He'll now need to prove his fitness ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game.Mims was impressive in Week 4, putting up a stat line of six catches and 69 receiving yards.Quinn Meinerz's injury statusQuinn Meinerz did not practice on Thursday due to illness. The All-Pro guard was a notable absence from his team's preparation for the crunch Eagles game.According to Yardbarker, Meinerz remains in the running to play against the Eagles. Broncos coach Sean Payton told reporters regarding his &quot;illness&quot;:&quot;He'll be fine.&quot;The Denver Broncos could use Meinerz's All-Pro skillset against a potent Eagles' pass rush.Week 5 Philadelphia Eagles injury reportGrant Calcaterra's injury statusGrant Calcaterra is dealing with an illness. The tight end did not participate in the Eagles' Thursday practice session as a result.According to CBS Sports, Calcaterra is looking to recover from his illness in preparation for the Denver Broncos showdown. The backup tight end wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, and he did not practice on Thursday. Cameron Latu and Kylen Granson are in line to step up if Calcaterra doesn't recover sufficiently for Week 5.Dallas Goedert's injury statusDallas Goedert is dealing with a knee injury in the lead-up to the Denver Broncos game. The star tight end was listed on his side's injury report.According to Yahoo Sports, Goedert was elevated from DNP to limited ahead of Week 5. He's trending in the right direction to play on Sunday. His status will be clearer in the hours leading up to the game.