Week 5 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Tyler Loop and Jason Myers

Week 5 of the 2025 fantasy football season has officially arrived and all managers should now be working on their starting lineups. All positions require careful analysis in order to fully optimize final scores, including the kickers. They are often overlooked, but they score points just like every other player, so they shouldn't.

One of the best startegies for approaching kickers in fantasy football is to target potential options that have demonstrated efficiency, receive plenty of scoring opportunities, and are playing in favorable weekly situations. Taking all of this insto consderation produces some of the following top picks this week, as well as the full Week 5 kicker rankings.

Fantasy Football Week 5 Kicker Picks

Week 5 Kickers

#3 - Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Jason Myers has been a solid fantasy football kicker during his career with the Seattle Seahawks. In six seasons with the franchise, he has finished as the overall K13 or better five times.

The veteran has finished as a career-best K4 for three different seasons, including in two of the past three years. He has been even better than that in 2025 as he currently as the K3 ahead of his Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what could be a high-scoring game.

#2 - Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Spencer Shrader appeared in just four games last season, but successfully converted on all 14 of his total kicking attempts. This resulted in him earning the starting kicker job for the Indianapolis Colts this year.

He has continued his elite efficiency so far by making 25 of his 26 total attempts and currently ranks as the K1 through the first four weeks of the season. This includes weekly finishes of K1 and K3 when playing in his home stadium, where he will again play this week when he takes on the Las Vegas Raiders in the dome.

#1 - Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Loop was given the major challenge of replacing Justin Tucker, one of the best kickers in NFL history. He has responded in a big way in his debut season with the Baltmiore Ravens by converting on 21 of his 22 attempts so far.

His only miss came on an extra point attempt in his first career game, but he has been perfect since then. He currently ranks as the K9 overall and is a solid option in a matchup with the Houston Texans' defense that is difficult to score touchdowns against.

Fantasy Football Week 5 Kicker Rankings

Brandon Aubrey Tyler Loop Cameron Dicker Spencer Shrader Jason Myers Jake Bates Harrison Butker Matt Prater Chase McLaughlin Ka'imi Fairbairn Josh Karty Jake Elliott Daniel Carlson Wil Lutz Cam Little Will Reichard Chad Ryland Matt Gay Evan McPherson Eddy Pineiro Joey Slye Nick Folk Andy Borrgales Blake Grupe Riley Patterson Andre Szmyt Ryan Fitzgerald Jude McAtamney

