Week 5 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert

Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert have been fantasy superstars this season. A lot of fantasy matchups have hinged on them.
As the season progresses, fantasy players will have to be on point with the latest developments around the league in order to build the best possible lineup. Quarterback often provides opportunities to exploit if played right. A shot-caller can have an unusually explosive week or a downright disappointing game.
We're here to help you make the best decisions for your fantasy team, and we ranked this week's best quarterbacks for your information.
Let's get into the list.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Week 5 Fantasy Football QB Rankings
Here is the list for Week 5:
- Josh Allen
- Lamar Jackson
- Jalen Hurts
- Justin Herbert
- Jayden Daniels
- Justin Fields
- Drake Maye
- Patrick Mahomes
- Jared Goff
- Daniel Jones
- Kyler Murray
- Baker Mayfield
- Bo Nix
- Jaxson Dart
- Brock Purdy
- Dak Prescott
- Sam Darnold
- Geno Smith
- Matthew Stafford
- Tua Tagovailoa
- C.J. Stroud
- Bryce Young
- Jake Browning
- Trevor Lawrence
- Spencer Rattler
- Cam Ward
- Carson Wentz
- Joe Flacco
- Marcus Mariota
- Tyler Shough
Don't miss out on some of these players who could have a big game.
Week 5 Fantasy Football QB Picks
Jaxson Dart @ NO
New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is on everyone's lips. The youngster got the thumbs-up from coach Brian Daboll last week and proved to everyone that he wasn't just a preseason fluke.
While it remains to be seen if Dart is here to stay, he certainly has a chance to build on upsetting the LA Chargers on debut when Big Blue heads south to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. The Saints have struggled to cap quarterbacks this season, ranking 28th in stopping the position.
Justin Herbert vs. WAS
LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a season-worst outing when he lost to rookie Jaxson Dart last weekend. However, he'll look to rebound this week when they host a Washington Commanders team that is 26th in the NFL versus opposing quarterbacks.
Justin Fields vs. DAL
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields returned to action on Monday night but lost a close matchup to the Miami Dolphins.
He still booked 27.14 fantasy points in the loss and will look to build on that production when they host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. Fields has a lot of room to exploit, as Dallas is the worst in the league in stopping quarterbacks.
LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.