Week 5 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert

Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert have been fantasy superstars this season. A lot of fantasy matchups have hinged on them.

Ad

As the season progresses, fantasy players will have to be on point with the latest developments around the league in order to build the best possible lineup. Quarterback often provides opportunities to exploit if played right. A shot-caller can have an unusually explosive week or a downright disappointing game.

We're here to help you make the best decisions for your fantasy team, and we ranked this week's best quarterbacks for your information.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's get into the list.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Week 5 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Here is the list for Week 5:

Josh Allen Lamar Jackson Jalen Hurts Justin Herbert Jayden Daniels Justin Fields Drake Maye Patrick Mahomes Jared Goff Daniel Jones Kyler Murray Baker Mayfield Bo Nix Jaxson Dart Brock Purdy Dak Prescott Sam Darnold Geno Smith Matthew Stafford Tua Tagovailoa C.J. Stroud Bryce Young Jake Browning Trevor Lawrence Spencer Rattler Cam Ward Carson Wentz Joe Flacco Marcus Mariota Tyler Shough

Don't miss out on some of these players who could have a big game.

Week 5 Fantasy Football QB Picks

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Jaxson Dart @ NO

Ad

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is on everyone's lips. The youngster got the thumbs-up from coach Brian Daboll last week and proved to everyone that he wasn't just a preseason fluke.

While it remains to be seen if Dart is here to stay, he certainly has a chance to build on upsetting the LA Chargers on debut when Big Blue heads south to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. The Saints have struggled to cap quarterbacks this season, ranking 28th in stopping the position.

Ad

Justin Herbert vs. WAS

LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a season-worst outing when he lost to rookie Jaxson Dart last weekend. However, he'll look to rebound this week when they host a Washington Commanders team that is 26th in the NFL versus opposing quarterbacks.

Justin Fields vs. DAL

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields returned to action on Monday night but lost a close matchup to the Miami Dolphins.

He still booked 27.14 fantasy points in the loss and will look to build on that production when they host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. Fields has a lot of room to exploit, as Dallas is the worst in the league in stopping quarterbacks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.