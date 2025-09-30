  • home icon
Week 5 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, and more

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Sep 30, 2025 15:18 GMT
Week 5 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, and more
Week 5 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, and more. IMAGN

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown and Houston Texans wideout Nico Collins are among the fantasy favorites heading into Week 5 of the 2025 season. Both have risen to become reliable producers on offense.

This week presents more challenging decisions that fantasy managers will have to make. Players' individual matchups play a big role in how effective they will be on the stat sheets.

Given the hurdles in fantasy football, we're here to help, and we've ranked the best wide receivers in fantasy football to ease the decision-making process for you.

Let's get right into it.

Week 5 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Here is the ranking for Week 5:

  1. Puka Nacua
  2. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  4. Justin Jefferson
  5. Nico Collins
  6. Ja'Marr Chase
  7. Garrett Wilson
  8. Davante Adams
  9. Zay Flowers
  10. Tyreek Hill
  11. Emeka Egbuka
  12. Deebo Samuel Sr.
  13. A.J. Brown
  14. George Pickens
  15. Courtland Sutton
  16. Xavier Worthy
  17. Tetairoa McMillan
  18. Quentin Johnston
  19. Marvin Harrison Jr.
  20. Jakobi Meyers
  21. Ricky Pearsall
  22. Keenan Allen
  23. Jameson Williams
  24. Michael Pittman Jr.
  25. Chris Olave
  26. Brian Thomas Jr.
  27. Chris Godwin
  28. Ladd McConkey
  29. Jauan Jennings
  30. DeVonta Smith
  31. Tee Higgins
  32. Jordan Addison
  33. Jaylen Waddle
  34. Keon Coleman
  35. Stefon Diggs
  36. Jerry Jeudy
  37. Calvin Ridley
  38. Khalil Shakir
  39. Wan'Dale Robinson
  40. Rashid Shaheed

Don't sleep on some of these stars who could have a big Week 5.

Week 5 Fantasy Football WR Picks

Amon-Ra St. Brown @CIN

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the heart of the Lions' receiving corps. While he started Week 1 slowly, he has quickly risen as a must-start commodity in fantasy football.

Week 5 presents a favorable matchup, as he'll get a chance to capitalize on the Cincinnati Bengals' 25th-ranked defense versus opposing wideouts.

Nico Collins @BAL

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins will look to get on the victor's path full-time with his team. The Texans have been slipping to start the campaign, but a Week 4 shutout win against the Tennessee Titans provided some optimism.

Visiting a Baltimore Ravens team that always finds itself in high-scoring games, expect Collins to go big on Sunday against the 28th-ranked wideout defense in pro football.

Garrett Wilson vs. DAL

Jets superstar Garrett Wilson could have a big game this week. The Dallas Cowboys are the worst in the league at stopping opposing wide receivers, and Wilson is one of the NFL's most talented receivers.

Look out for some fireworks in Jersey on Sunday.

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

