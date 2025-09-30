Week 5 Fantasy Football WR Rankings and Picks feat. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, and more

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown and Houston Texans wideout Nico Collins are among the fantasy favorites heading into Week 5 of the 2025 season. Both have risen to become reliable producers on offense.

This week presents more challenging decisions that fantasy managers will have to make. Players' individual matchups play a big role in how effective they will be on the stat sheets.

Given the hurdles in fantasy football, we're here to help, and we've ranked the best wide receivers in fantasy football to ease the decision-making process for you.

Let's get right into it.

Week 5 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Here is the ranking for Week 5:

Puka Nacua Amon-Ra St. Brown Jaxon Smith-Njigba Justin Jefferson Nico Collins Ja'Marr Chase Garrett Wilson Davante Adams Zay Flowers Tyreek Hill Emeka Egbuka Deebo Samuel Sr. A.J. Brown George Pickens Courtland Sutton Xavier Worthy Tetairoa McMillan Quentin Johnston Marvin Harrison Jr. Jakobi Meyers Ricky Pearsall Keenan Allen Jameson Williams Michael Pittman Jr. Chris Olave Brian Thomas Jr. Chris Godwin Ladd McConkey Jauan Jennings DeVonta Smith Tee Higgins Jordan Addison Jaylen Waddle Keon Coleman Stefon Diggs Jerry Jeudy Calvin Ridley Khalil Shakir Wan'Dale Robinson Rashid Shaheed

Don't sleep on some of these stars who could have a big Week 5.

Week 5 Fantasy Football WR Picks

Amon-Ra St. Brown @CIN

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the heart of the Lions' receiving corps. While he started Week 1 slowly, he has quickly risen as a must-start commodity in fantasy football.

Week 5 presents a favorable matchup, as he'll get a chance to capitalize on the Cincinnati Bengals' 25th-ranked defense versus opposing wideouts.

Nico Collins @BAL

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins will look to get on the victor's path full-time with his team. The Texans have been slipping to start the campaign, but a Week 4 shutout win against the Tennessee Titans provided some optimism.

Visiting a Baltimore Ravens team that always finds itself in high-scoring games, expect Collins to go big on Sunday against the 28th-ranked wideout defense in pro football.

Garrett Wilson vs. DAL

Jets superstar Garrett Wilson could have a big game this week. The Dallas Cowboys are the worst in the league at stopping opposing wide receivers, and Wilson is one of the NFL's most talented receivers.

Look out for some fireworks in Jersey on Sunday.

