Week 5 Los Angeles Rams injury report: Latest on Davante Adams, Steve Avila, and more

Week 5 of the NFL season will begin with a primetime Thursday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, two longstanding NFC West rivals.In addition to the fact that the two teams will compete for bragging rights because they are in the same division, the winner of this matchup might lead the NFC West at the end of Week 5.The Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, bouncing back from a loss in Week 3. They will look to keep the momentum going this week against a Niners side that lost for the first time this year in Week 4.Let's find out below what the Rams' injury report for this week looks like ahead of their crucial TNF game.Rams injury report for Week 5 TNFThe Los Angeles Rams held a walkthrough for the first time this week on Tuesday in preparation for their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers.Tight end Tyler Higbee (hip) and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (ankle) were listed as nonparticipants on the Rams’ estimated injury report on Tuesday. Although it's uncertain at this time if they'll be fit for the game in Week 4, coach Sean McVay hasn't indicated that they could be sidelined.Meanwhile, offensive lineman Steve Avila (ankle), tight end Colby Parkinson (shoulder) and safety Kam Kinchens (shoulder) were listed as full participants on Tuesday.Davante Adams injury updateLos Angeles Rams veteran wide receiver Davante Adams carried a 'questionable' designation into the team's game against the Colts last week due to a hamstring injury. However, he played through the issue, recording four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown to help Los Angeles record a 27-20 win.The Rams' injury report for this week does not include the offseason acquisition, and he informed reporters on Monday that he is feeling much better than he did last week, though he is still not fully recovered.“I wouldn't say it's 100%, but this game is not 100% healthy for really anybody. I felt a lot better than I thought I would,&quot; Adams said.Despite his hamstring problem, Adams should play his usual number of snaps in Week 4 against the Niners, barring any pregame setbacks.In four games this season, Adams has hauled in 17 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns.Steve Avila injury updateSteve Avila did not start for the Rams in Week 4 for the third consecutive game. While he was still nursing a sprained ankle injury he suffered in the opening game of the season in Weeks 2 and 3, coach Sean McVay decided to leave him out of the lineup in Week 4 despite not carrying any injury designation into the game.McVay clarified following last week's game that the team decided to start Justin Dedich at left guard instead of Avila since the latter was still recovering from his ankle ailment.While Avila was an estimated full practice participant on Tuesday, McVay hasn't given any guarantee the veteran offensive lineman will feature in Week 5.