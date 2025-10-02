Week 5 TNF Rams vs. 49ers Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Blake Corum, Davante Adams, Kendrick Bourne

Week 5 of the 2025 fantasy football season begins with Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Several key injuries headline this matchup, which signifcantly impacts the outlook of many players. Managers should take this into careful consideration when setting their lineups, including the following targets and fades as a result.
Rams vs 49ers TNF Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em Picks
The San Francisco 49ers offense is entering this game with a concerning list of injured players that will be unavailable. This includes Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings all joining two key players still on the injured reserve list, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
This creates an opportunity for some of their other players to step into larger roles this week, such as wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. He has already played in more than half of their offensive snaps this year, totaling eight receptions on 13 targets. He is expected to be elevated to their WR1 role against the Los Angeles Rams, making him an intriguing lineup option due to his projected volume.
Davante Adams is another strong option this week after proving that he can still be highly productive, despite competing with Puka Nacua for targets. Adams currently ranks as the overall WR12 this season and has scored a touchdown in each of his past three games.
Must Starts
- Christian McCaffrey
- Kyren Williams
- Puka Nacua
- Davante Adams
- Kendrick Bourne
DFS Picks
- Matthew Stafford
- DeMarcus Robinson
- Jake Tonges
Rams vs 49ers TNF Fantasy Football Week 5 Sit 'Em Picks
The Rams have heavily featured Kyren Williams as their primary running back, but Blake Corum has been carving out a laregr role for himself during the course of the 2025 season. He has increased his carries in each of his four games and has even been taking some of the red zone snaps.
Corum should still be faded from most lineups this week, despite him clearly being on the rise. Williams' workload puts a cap on his upside, at least for now, making Corum difficult to trust as a starter. The best way to approach him this week to keep him as a bench stash, and if his role continues to grow, he could eventually become a weekly Flex option in most formats.
Must Sits
- Blake Corum
- Brian Robinson Jr.
- Tutu Atwell
- Skyy Moore
DFS Fades
- Mac Jones
- Colby Parkinson
