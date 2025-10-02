  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 5 TNF Rams vs. 49ers Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Blake Corum, Davante Adams, Kendrick Bourne

Week 5 TNF Rams vs. 49ers Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Blake Corum, Davante Adams, Kendrick Bourne

By Adam Hulse
Modified Oct 02, 2025 15:57 GMT
Week 5 TNF fantasy football picks
Week 5 TNF fantasy football picks

Week 5 of the 2025 fantasy football season begins with Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Several key injuries headline this matchup, which signifcantly impacts the outlook of many players. Managers should take this into careful consideration when setting their lineups, including the following targets and fades as a result.

Ad

Rams vs 49ers TNF Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em Picks

TNF Week 5 starts
TNF Week 5 starts

The San Francisco 49ers offense is entering this game with a concerning list of injured players that will be unavailable. This includes Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings all joining two key players still on the injured reserve list, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This creates an opportunity for some of their other players to step into larger roles this week, such as wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. He has already played in more than half of their offensive snaps this year, totaling eight receptions on 13 targets. He is expected to be elevated to their WR1 role against the Los Angeles Rams, making him an intriguing lineup option due to his projected volume.

Davante Adams is another strong option this week after proving that he can still be highly productive, despite competing with Puka Nacua for targets. Adams currently ranks as the overall WR12 this season and has scored a touchdown in each of his past three games.

Ad

Must Starts

  • Christian McCaffrey
  • Kyren Williams
  • Puka Nacua
  • Davante Adams
  • Kendrick Bourne

DFS Picks

  • Matthew Stafford
  • DeMarcus Robinson
  • Jake Tonges

Rams vs 49ers TNF Fantasy Football Week 5 Sit 'Em Picks

TNF Week 5 sits
TNF Week 5 sits

The Rams have heavily featured Kyren Williams as their primary running back, but Blake Corum has been carving out a laregr role for himself during the course of the 2025 season. He has increased his carries in each of his four games and has even been taking some of the red zone snaps.

Ad

Corum should still be faded from most lineups this week, despite him clearly being on the rise. Williams' workload puts a cap on his upside, at least for now, making Corum difficult to trust as a starter. The best way to approach him this week to keep him as a bench stash, and if his role continues to grow, he could eventually become a weekly Flex option in most formats.

Must Sits

Ad
  • Blake Corum
  • Brian Robinson Jr.
  • Tutu Atwell
  • Skyy Moore

DFS Fades

  • Mac Jones
  • Colby Parkinson
About the author
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Adam Hulse
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications