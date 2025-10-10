Week 6 Broncos vs. Jets Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins, Evan Engram

Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a London game between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. It will include an early kickoff, so managers will need to check their lineups earlier than the usual Sunday slate. Here are some of the best players to target and others to fade from this specific matchup.

Broncos vs Jets Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Picks

Week 6 starts

The New York Jets have yet to win a game yet this year, but Justin Fields has been a stud in fantasy football. He has finished as the weekly QB7 or better in three of his four games with four passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. Despite a tough matchup against an elite Denver Broncos defense, his proven production and rushing upside make him a strong option for starting lineups.

J.K. Dobbins is another player to target from this London game as he has clearly surpassed RJ Harvey for the Broncos' featured running back role. The veteran has finished as the weekly RB15 or better in four of his five games and currently ranks as the RB12 overall. He is an ideal situation to thrive this week against the Jets defense that's allowing the sixth most rushing yards per game through five weeks.

Must Starts

Justin Fields

Breece Hall

JK Dobbins

Courtland Sutton

DFS Picks

Bo Nix

Marvin Mims

Mason Taylor

Broncos vs Jets Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 6 sits

The Broncos made what appeared to be a major move during the offseason when they acquired Evan Engram to serve as their starting tight end. He has previously been an elite option in his career and it was one of the weakest psoitions on their roster. He has struggled to establish a role in his new offense as he has recorded fewer than 35 yards in each of his four games. He must be faded until he proves to bigger part of their gameplan.

Garrett Wilson is in an interesting situation for fantasy football this week and puts managers in a bit of a dilemma. He has been excellen this year, currently ranking as the overall WR5, but will likely be shadowed by Patrick Surtain, one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the NFL. He is difficult to bench in season-long leagues, but should surely be faded in all DFS formats.

Must Sits

Braelon Allen

RJ Harvey

Josh Reynolds

Arian Smith

Evan Engram

DFS Fades

Garrett Wilson

Troy Franklin

