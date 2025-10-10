Week 6 Dolphins vs. Chargers Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Hassan Haskins, Darren Waller, Keenan Allen

Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football season incloudes a matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams will enter this contest with significant injuries, which creates an opportuity for other players to step into larger roles. This impacts the fantasy outlooks for many of them, including some of the following targets and fades.

Dolphins vs Chargers Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Picks

Week 6 starts

The Miami Dolphins received devastating news when Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending injury. This has resulted in Jaylen Waddle being elevated to their WR1 position and has also fueled the revival of Darren Waller as an elite tight end.

Waller sat out all of last season and appeared to be permanently retired, but returned to the NFL this year with the Dolphins. He has played in their past two games, posting TE2 and TE5 weekly finishes with three touchdowns. He has previously turned in overall TE2 and TE3 finishes in the two best seasons of his career, so he has quickly become an excellent option in fantasy lineups again.

He is joined by another veteran having a strong season in Keenan Allen, who made his return to the Los Angeles Chargers this year. His workload has been extremely reliable with at least five receptions and seven targets in all five of his games. This has helped him to currently be ranked as the overall WR19 through five games.

Must Starts

De'Von Achane

Jaylen Waddle

Keenan Allen

Darren Waller

DFS Picks

Justin Herbert

Quentin Johnston

Dolphins vs Chargers Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 6 sits

The Los Angeles Chargers recently lost their top two running backs as Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton are out with injuries. This resulted in Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal both being popular waiver wire pickups this week, but neither of them should be started in fantasy football yet.

Haskins is believed to be the starter for now, but apparently he and Vidal will share the workload in some type of a split backfield situation. This makes them difficult to trust, and while it may be tempting to use Haskins in this run-first Chargers offense, it makes more sense to treat him as a bench stash until the distribution of their backfield touches becomes more defined.

Must Sits

Hassan Haskins

Kimani Vidal

Ollie Gordon II

Malik Washington

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Oronde Gadsden II

DFS Fades

Tua Tagovailoa

Ladd McConkey

