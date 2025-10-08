Week 6 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings and Streamers feat. Packers, Raiders, and more

Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived an managers should be preparing their starting lineups. Picking the right defense each week is largely based off of matchups, especially which quarterback a particular team is facing off against. Using this strategy helps to porduce the following positional rankings for this week, as well as some of the top potential streaming options.

Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 6

Rank Week 6 Defense Opponent 1 Green Bay Packers vs Cincinnati Bengals 2 Denver Broncos vs New York Jets (London) 3 Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens 4 Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns 5 Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 6 Indianapolis Colts vs Arizona Cardinals 7 Las Vegas Raiders vs Tennessee Titans 8 Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 9 New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints 10 Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars 11 Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins 12 Jacksonville Jaguars vs Seattle Seahawks

Fantasy Football Defense Streamers for Week 6

Week 6 defenses

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders (vs Tennessee Titans)

The Las Vegas Raiders defense is generally off of the radar in most weeks, but an ideal matchup at home against the Tennessee Titans makes them a potential Week 6 streamer. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has already been sacked 19 times and has thrown an interception in each of his past three games for a rocky start to his career.

Ward should present the Raiders with plenty of scoring opportunities in what should be a bounce back week for their defense. The last time they had a relatively favorable matchup they finished as the DST7 with four sacks and an intercpetion in their first game of the season.

#2 - Los Angeles Rams (at Baltimore Ravens)

The Los Angeles Rams defense has been productive this season, including recording 15 sacks and forcing six turnovers. They have also finished among the top 12 weekly defenses in three of their five games.

A matchup with the Baltimore Ravens is usually one to avoid in fantasy football, but they are likely to be without superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. This means they will face off with Cooper Rush, who threw three interceptions in his first start for the Ravens last week.

#1 - Green Bay Packers (vs Cincinnati Bengals)

The Green Bay Packers defense has been relatively disappointing in fantasy football this year, despite adding Micah Parsons during the offseason. They have finished better than the DST15 just once and have only forced two turnovers through their first four games.

Their 11 sacks are respectable, but just three of them have come across their past two games. They are in an ideal spot to finally break out in Week 6 when they host the struggling Cincinnati Bengals. They have allowed eight sacks across their past three games and new quarterback Joe Flacco threw six interceptions in just four games with the Cleveland Browns. He will now replace Jake Browning for the Benagls.

