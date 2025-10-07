Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Matt Prater and Chase McLaughlin

Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and it's now time for managers to start preparing their starting lineups. The best way to full optimize final scores is to have specific strategy for all positions. This includes kickers as their scores count just as much as any other player each week.

Ad

The best weekly kickers often show off a combination of having an efficient history and are also playing in favorable situations. Games projected to have high sores in a given week will often give kickers the most opportunities and those who consistently convert on their attempts usually produce the most points.

Using this strategy helps to generate the folling list of potential kickers to target, as well as the full weekly fantasy football rankings for the position.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Football Week 6 Kicker Picks

Week 6 Kickers

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#3 - Matt Prater, Buffalo Bills

Ad

Matt Prater has been excellent filling in as the Buffalo Bills kicker while Tyler Bass continues to recover from an injury. The veteran has successfully converted on 25 of his 26 total kicking attempts and has finished as the weekly K9 or better three times in five games. He has plenty of value in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons playing in a dome stadium.

#2 - Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker has struggled a bit with his efficiency this year, already missing five kicking attempts through the first five weeks of the 2025 fantasy football season. He has still finished as the K9 or better three times as the Kansas City Chiefs often give him plenty of scoring opportunities. This should be the case in a potential shootout in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.

Ad

#1 - Chase MaLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chase McLaughlin has missed four kicking attempts this year, but it hasn't stopped him from being currently ranked as the overall K1 in fantasy football. He has also finished as the K6 or better in each of the past three weeks, making 11 field goals for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during this stretch. He is an elite option in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Kicker Rankings

Brandon Aubrey Chase McLaughlin Cameron Dicker Harrison Butker Matt Prater Brandon McManus Jake Bates Cam Little Joshua Karty Chris Boswell Wil Lutz Jake Elliott Tyler Loop Jason Myers Daniel Carlson Eddy Pineiro Matt Gay Parker Romo Chad Ryland Cairo Santos Andy Borregales Evan McPherson Nick Folk Joey Slye Blake Grupe Ryan Fitzgerald Jude McAtamney Riley Patterson Andre Szmyt Spencer Shrader (IR)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.