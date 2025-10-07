Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Matt Prater and Chase McLaughlin

  • home icon
By Adam Hulse
Published Oct 07, 2025 18:24 GMT
Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and it's now time for managers to start preparing their starting lineups. The best way to full optimize final scores is to have specific strategy for all positions. This includes kickers as their scores count just as much as any other player each week.

The best weekly kickers often show off a combination of having an efficient history and are also playing in favorable situations. Games projected to have high sores in a given week will often give kickers the most opportunities and those who consistently convert on their attempts usually produce the most points.

Using this strategy helps to generate the folling list of potential kickers to target, as well as the full weekly fantasy football rankings for the position.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Kicker Picks

#3 - Matt Prater, Buffalo Bills

Matt Prater has been excellent filling in as the Buffalo Bills kicker while Tyler Bass continues to recover from an injury. The veteran has successfully converted on 25 of his 26 total kicking attempts and has finished as the weekly K9 or better three times in five games. He has plenty of value in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons playing in a dome stadium.

#2 - Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker has struggled a bit with his efficiency this year, already missing five kicking attempts through the first five weeks of the 2025 fantasy football season. He has still finished as the K9 or better three times as the Kansas City Chiefs often give him plenty of scoring opportunities. This should be the case in a potential shootout in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.

#1 - Chase MaLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chase McLaughlin has missed four kicking attempts this year, but it hasn't stopped him from being currently ranked as the overall K1 in fantasy football. He has also finished as the K6 or better in each of the past three weeks, making 11 field goals for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during this stretch. He is an elite option in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Kicker Rankings

  1. Brandon Aubrey
  2. Chase McLaughlin
  3. Cameron Dicker
  4. Harrison Butker
  5. Matt Prater
  6. Brandon McManus
  7. Jake Bates
  8. Cam Little
  9. Joshua Karty
  10. Chris Boswell
  11. Wil Lutz
  12. Jake Elliott
  13. Tyler Loop
  14. Jason Myers
  15. Daniel Carlson
  16. Eddy Pineiro
  17. Matt Gay
  18. Parker Romo
  19. Chad Ryland
  20. Cairo Santos
  21. Andy Borregales
  22. Evan McPherson
  23. Nick Folk
  24. Joey Slye
  25. Blake Grupe
  26. Ryan Fitzgerald
  27. Jude McAtamney
  28. Riley Patterson
  29. Andre Szmyt
  30. Spencer Shrader (IR)
Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

