Week 6 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. James Cook, Kyren Williams, De'Von Achane, and Ashton Jeanty

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 08, 2025 11:44 GMT
Week 6 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. James Cook, Kyren Williams, De'Von Achane, and Ashton Jeanty. IMAGN

James Cook, Kyren Williams, De'Von Achane and Ashton Jeanty have risen to become tremendous stars. Their teams, fans and fantasy owners love them beyond measure.

Week 6 of the 2025 season places each of them in unique matchup situations. Figuring out which running back to start in your fantasy lineup can have a big impact on your weekly success.

We're here to help you make all the tough decisions, and we've ranked the best backs in pro football for your information.

Let's dive into the best running backs for this week in fantasy football.

Week 6 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Here is the ranking for Week 6:

  1. Jonathan Taylor
  2. Bijan Robinson
  3. Jahmyr Gibbs
  4. Christian McCaffrey
  5. Josh Jacobs
  6. Saquon Barkley
  7. James Cook
  8. Kyren Williams
  9. De'Von Achane
  10. Ashton Jeanty
  11. Derrick Henry
  12. Javonte Williams
  13. Rico Dowdle
  14. Breece Hall
  15. Jacory Croskey-Merritt
  16. Quinshon Judkins
  17. Cam Skattebo
  18. Travis Etienne Jr.
  19. Rachaad White
  20. J.K. Dobbins
  21. D'Andre Swift
  22. Alvin Kamara
  23. David Montgomery
  24. Michael Carter
  25. Tony Pollard
  26. Kenneth Walker III
  27. Jaylen Warren
  28. Chase Brown
  29. Zach Charbonnet
  30. Rhamondre Stevenson

Some of these stars could have unusually productive games this week.

Week 6 Fantasy Football RB Picks

Jonathan Taylor vs. ARI

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the best teams in pro football, and Jonathan Taylor is riding the crest of that wave. As the heartbeat of Indy, the Colts often go as Taylor goes.

In a Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, expect the running back to have another strong performance. Arizona ranks 22nd versus opposing running backs.

Josh Jacobs vs. CIN

Coming off a bye week, the Green Bay Packers are ready to hit the struggling Cincinnati Bengals hard. Cincinnati is playing without quarterback Joe Burrow, and the team is on the rocky road of a 3-game losing streak.

Ranking 32nd in stopping running backs, they have next to no chance at capping Packers rusher Josh Jacobs.

Kyren Williams @BAL

LA Rams running back Kyren Williams is also facing one of the league's worst rushing defenses this week. The Baltimore Ravens are by no means famed for their defense, and things are looking even worse this week, as they run the risk of still not having quarterback Lamar Jackson back.

Look for Williams to have a big day in Baltimore.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
