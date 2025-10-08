Week 6 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Jake Ferguson, Hunter Henry, Travis Kelce, and Dalton Kincaid

Jake Ferguson, Hunter Henry, Travis Kelce and Dalton Kincaid are among the best tight ends in the league this week. They play on high-powered offenses and usually put up solid tight end production in fantasy football.

Finding tight ends that produce consistently is a tall task in fantasy football due to how players' numbers largely hinge on how their coaches scheme against certain defenses. A tight end scoring big in one week isn't necessarily guaranteed to score anything the next.

Don't worry. We're here to help you cut through the noise and get to the truth with our Week 6 fantasy football tight end ranking.

Week 6 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here is the ranking for this week:

Trey McBride Tyler Warren Tucker Kraft Sam LaPorta Jake Ferguson Hunter Henry Travis Kelce Dalton Kincaid Dallas Goedert Kyle Pitts Sr. Darren Waller David Njoku Zach Ertz Mason Taylor Juwan Johnson Brenton Strange Theo Johnson Harold Fannin Jr. Mark Andrews Colston Loveland Chig Okonkwo Jake Tonges Evan Engram Cole Kmet Jonnu Smith AJ Barner Tommy Tremble Oronde Gadsden II Pat Freiermuth Cade Otton

Look for some of these players to have a big week.

Week 6 Fantasy Football TE Picks

Tyler Warren vs. ARI

A number of Indianapolis Colts could have a big game this week, including Tyler Warren. They host the 2-3 Arizona Cardinals, who have the 22nd-ranked tight end defense in the league.

Shane Steichen's offense, run by Daniel Jones, is primed to have a field day in Week 6.

Tucker Kraft vs. CIN

Similar to Warren, Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft also plays on an offense that could go big in Week 6. They host a Cincinnati Bengals team that doesn't have much to offer on offense with quarterback Joe Burrow out.

Green Bay's offense should dominate the game, with Kraft getting his share of the pie against the worst tight end defense in the NFL.

Jake Ferguson @CAR

The Dallas Cowboys might not have a flashy record, but they make up for it with one of the most exciting offenses in pro football. Led by Dak Prescott, it often sees skill players recording big games.

Jake Ferguson should have a big game this week, as he'll be tasked with beating the 2nd-worst tight end defense in the league.

