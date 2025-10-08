  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 6 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Jake Ferguson, Hunter Henry, Travis Kelce, and Dalton Kincaid

Week 6 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Jake Ferguson, Hunter Henry, Travis Kelce, and Dalton Kincaid

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 08, 2025 12:04 GMT
Week 6 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Jake Ferguson, Hunter Henry, Travis Kelce, and Dalton Kincaid. IMAGN
Week 6 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Jake Ferguson, Hunter Henry, Travis Kelce, and Dalton Kincaid. IMAGN

Jake Ferguson, Hunter Henry, Travis Kelce and Dalton Kincaid are among the best tight ends in the league this week. They play on high-powered offenses and usually put up solid tight end production in fantasy football.

Ad

Finding tight ends that produce consistently is a tall task in fantasy football due to how players' numbers largely hinge on how their coaches scheme against certain defenses. A tight end scoring big in one week isn't necessarily guaranteed to score anything the next.

Don't worry. We're here to help you cut through the noise and get to the truth with our Week 6 fantasy football tight end ranking.

Week 6 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here is the ranking for this week:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

  1. Trey McBride
  2. Tyler Warren
  3. Tucker Kraft
  4. Sam LaPorta
  5. Jake Ferguson
  6. Hunter Henry
  7. Travis Kelce
  8. Dalton Kincaid
  9. Dallas Goedert
  10. Kyle Pitts Sr.
  11. Darren Waller
  12. David Njoku
  13. Zach Ertz
  14. Mason Taylor
  15. Juwan Johnson
  16. Brenton Strange
  17. Theo Johnson
  18. Harold Fannin Jr.
  19. Mark Andrews
  20. Colston Loveland
  21. Chig Okonkwo
  22. Jake Tonges
  23. Evan Engram
  24. Cole Kmet
  25. Jonnu Smith
  26. AJ Barner
  27. Tommy Tremble
  28. Oronde Gadsden II
  29. Pat Freiermuth
  30. Cade Otton

Look for some of these players to have a big week.

Week 6 Fantasy Football TE Picks

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn

Tyler Warren vs. ARI

Ad

A number of Indianapolis Colts could have a big game this week, including Tyler Warren. They host the 2-3 Arizona Cardinals, who have the 22nd-ranked tight end defense in the league.

Shane Steichen's offense, run by Daniel Jones, is primed to have a field day in Week 6.

Tucker Kraft vs. CIN

Similar to Warren, Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft also plays on an offense that could go big in Week 6. They host a Cincinnati Bengals team that doesn't have much to offer on offense with quarterback Joe Burrow out.

Ad

Green Bay's offense should dominate the game, with Kraft getting his share of the pie against the worst tight end defense in the NFL.

Jake Ferguson @CAR

The Dallas Cowboys might not have a flashy record, but they make up for it with one of the most exciting offenses in pro football. Led by Dak Prescott, it often sees skill players recording big games.

Jake Ferguson should have a big game this week, as he'll be tasked with beating the 2nd-worst tight end defense in the league.

About the author
Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications