Week 6 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Top Priority Adds ft. Michael Carter, Mason Taylor, and more

Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football season features several intriguing targets on the waiver wire. Adding new players with upside is one of the best ways for managers to build a winning roster. Here are some of the top options this week that can immediately improve rosters and are still available in more than half of all leagues.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Priority Adds for Week 6

Rank Week 6 Waiver Wire Targets Position Team 1 Michael Carter RB Arizona Cardinals 2 Kendre Miller RB New Orleans Saints 3 Mason Taylor TE New York Jets 4 Kenneth Gainwell RB Pittsburgh Steelers 5 Theo Johnson TE New York Giants 6 Tyjae Spears RB Tennessee Titans 7 Jaxson Dart QB New York Giants 8 Darnell Mooney WR Atlanta Falcons 9 Hassan Haskins RB Los Angeles Chargers 10 Tre Tucker WR Las Vegas Raiders

Top Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

Week 6 Waiver Wire

Waiver Wire RB adds for Week 6

#1 - Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals (46% rostered)

Michael Carter was the Arizona Cardinals' preferred running back last week with James Conner and Trey Benson both on the injured reserve list. He recorded an impressive 23 touches and has seemingly moved way ahead of Emari Demercado in their backfield.

#2 - Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints (20% rostered)

Kendre Miller has struggled with injuries during his young career for the New Orleans Saints, but he now appears to be fully healthy. He has totaled 22 touches for 114 scrimmage yards across his past two games and has increased his snap percentage in each week.

#3 - Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers (47% rostered)

Kenneth Gainwell turned in a career best RB3 weekly finish in his most recent game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is a Flex option in many fantasy football lineup for as long as he maintains his current workload.

Waiver Wire WR adds for Week 6

#1 - Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons (49% rostered)

Darnell Mooney headlines a relatively weak group of wide receivers on the Week 6 waiver wire. He has been battling injuries this season, but when healthy last year, he finished as the overall WR31 in fantasy football.

#2 - Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders (45% rostered)

Tre Tucker has slowed down considerably since his massive breakout for a weekly WR1 finish, but he has still been useful across his past two games since then. This includes four receptions on six targets for 62 yards last week with the Las Vegas Raiders.

#3 - Isaiah Bond, Cleveland Browns (11% rostered)

Isaiah Bond could potentially be the playmaker that the Cleveland Browns are currently missing in their offense. The rookie has been targeted 14 times across his past two games and seems to be earning a larger role.

Waiver Wire TE adds for Week 6

#1 - Mason Taylor, New York Jets (14% rostered)

Mason Taylor is quickly on the rise as he has increased his output in just about every receiving category in each of his five games this year. The New York Jets need a reliable pass catcher after Garrett Wilson and may have found it in the rookie tight end.

#2 - Theo Johnson, New York Giants (9% rostered)

Theo Johnson has been productive in the New York Giants' offense ever since Jaxson Dart took over as their starting quarterback. He has three three touchdowns across his past two games with TE3 and TE13 weekly finishes in fantasy football.

#3 - Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns (35% rostered)

Harold Fannin Jr. has been targeted at least four times in all five of his games with the Cleveland Browns. Competing with David Njoku may cap his ceiling, but he has proven to have a relatively reliable floor.

