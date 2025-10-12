Week 6 SNF Lions vs. Chiefs Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Xavier Worthy, Sam LaPorta, Isiah Pacheco

Week 6 of the 2025 fantasy football season features one of the most intriguing matchups of the year on Sunday Night Football. The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will face off in what should be an exciting game with plenty of scoring opportunities. Both teams have plenty of lineup options this week, but here are the best ones to target and fade.
Lions vs Chiefs Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Picks
The Detroit Lions feature one of the deepest offenses in the entire NFL with a ton of legitimate weapons. One of them that has been consistently reliable in fantasy footbal is Sam LaPorta. He finished his first two seasons ranked as the overall TE1 and TE7 and currently ranks as the TE10 this year. He's also coming off of a season-best weekly finish of TE4 last week, making him an excellent tight end to use in all lineups.
Xavier Worthy is another strong option this week as the primary receiving weapon in the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Rashee Rice is suspended for one more game, so Worthy should continue to see a heavy workload until at least then. He has recorded 11 receptions on 17 targets across the past two weeks with 172 scrimmage yards.
Must Starts
- Patrick Mahomes
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Xavier Worthy
- Sam LaPorta
DFS Picks
- Jared Goff
- Jameson Williams
- Travis Kelce
Lions vs Chiefs Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit 'Em Picks
The Cheifs have been waiting for Isiah Pacheco to break out and so have his fantasy managers. He appeared to be on his way to ebing one of the elite running backs before suffering a leg injury last year. He has severely struggled to find consistency since then and currently ranks as just the overall RB41 this season, making him a fade against one of the best rushing defenses.
David Montgomery is another potential fade this week, especially in DFS formats. Jahmyr Gibbs has been the featured running back for the Lions, and while Montgomery has still been valuable in some weeks, facing off against a tough defense appears to be a bad spot for him. He already has three finishes outside of the top 25 weekly running backs andwill be difficult to trust against a tough defense.
Must Sits
- Isiah Pacheco
- Kareem Hunt
- Brashard Smith
- Kalif Raymond
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Isaac TeSlaa
- Noah Gray
- Brock Wright
DFS Fades
- David Montgomery
- Hollywood Brown
- Tyquan Thornton
