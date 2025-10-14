Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Cameron Dicker and Eddy Pineiro

Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and managers should now be working on their starting lineups. All positions require a specific strategy, including kickers, who are often overlooked in many leagues.

Kickers score fantasy points and contribute to weekly scores just like every other player, so picking the best ones is crucial in optimizing lineups. Here are the best targets for this week, as well as the full positional rankings, based on their matchups and efficiency, among other factors.

Fantasy Football Week 7 Kicker Picks

Week 7 Kickers

#3 - Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers (vs Atlanta Falcons)

Eddy Pineiro replaced Jake Moody for the San Francisco 49ers this year and he has been excellent with his new team. He has successfully converted on all 15 of his field goal attempts and ranks as the K2, despite playing in jurt five games compared to many other who have played in six. This includes weekly finishes of K1 and K2 in his past two games ahead of his matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

#2 - Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys (vs Washington Commanders)

Brandon Aubrey has been the best fantasy football kicker during his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He finished as the K1 in his two completed seasons and is at the top of the season-long rankings again this year. He has made 30 of his 31 kicking attempts and is one of the most reliable options in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders in a potentially high-scoring game.

#1 - Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers (vs Indianapolis Colts)

Cameron Dicker has been perfect for the Los Angeles Chargers through six games. He has yet to miss a kick on 25 attempts and ranks as the K7 after finishes of K3 and K8 in his past two seasons. He gets the benefit of playing at home this week in a dome stadium, which is often an advantage for kickers. This makes him an excellent option in weekly lineups against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football Week 7 Kicker Rankings

Cameron Dicker Brandon Aubrey Chase MaLaughlin Jake Bates Eddy Pineiro Michael Badgely Chris Boswell Matt Gay Cam Little Will Reichard Wil Lutz Harrison Butker Jason Myers Ka'imi Fairbairn Joshua Karty Nick Folk Jake Elliott Lucas Havrisik Daniel Carlson Andy Borregales Cairo Santos Evan McPherson Blake Grupe Chad Ryland Riley Patterson Parker Romo Ryan Fitzgerald Jude McAtamney Andre Szmyt Matthew Wright

