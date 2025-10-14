  • home icon
Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Oct 14, 2025 08:42 GMT
Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts
Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts. IMAGN

Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts are names to watch in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. Their teams are at different stages of building winning momentum, but individually, they are prime commodities in fantasy football.

With injuries and bye weeks playing an increasing role as the season progresses, it's vital to start a quarterback every week that provides your team with some stability.

We've ranked the best quarterbacks for Week 7 to ease the fantasy decision-making process for you.

Let's dive right in.

Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Here is the list for Week 7:

  1. Jayden Daniels – WAS
  2. Patrick Mahomes – KC
  3. Dak Prescott – DAL
  4. Jalen Hurts – PHI
  5. Drake Maye – NE
  6. Baker Mayfield – TB
  7. Justin Herbert – LAC
  8. Jared Goff – DET
  9. Caleb Williams – CHI
  10. Jordan Love – GB
  11. Justin Fields – NYJ
  12. Bo Nix – DEN
  13. Daniel Jones – IND
  14. Jaxson Dart – NYG
  15. C.J. Stroud – HOU
  16. Brock Purdy – SF
  17. Sam Darnold – SEA
  18. Taysom Hill – NO
  19. Matthew Stafford – LAR
  20. Dillon Gabriel – CLE
  21. Trevor Lawrence – JAX
  22. Aaron Rodgers – PIT
  23. Mac Jones – SF
  24. Bryce Young – CAR
  25. Michael Penix Jr. – ATL
  26. Spencer Rattler – NO
  27. Tua Tagovailoa – MIA
  28. Geno Smith – LV
  29. Kyler Murray – ARI
  30. Joe Flacco – CIN
Look for some of these shot-callers to have solid outings this week.

Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Picks

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Dak Prescott vs. WAS

Dak Prescott is garnering praise as the heart and soul of the Dallas Cowboys right now. With an offense that has seen some setbacks, coupled with a pedestrian defense, Prescott has taken command of the team, running one of the most exciting attacks in pro football.

Don't sleep on him having a strong game against the 27th-ranked quarterback defense of the Washington Commanders this week.

Jayden Daniels @DAL

Right on the other side of the ball from Prescott this week will be Commanders star Jayden Daniels.

Dallas's defense versus shot-callers is even worse than Washington's, so look out for Daniels to have a big game this week.

Baker Mayfield @DET

Baker Mayfield is among the frontrunners for MVP in many people's eyes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a run that the franchise hasn't seen in a long time.

Look for Mayfield to give the Detroit Lions a run for their money in Week 7.

Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

