Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts

Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts are names to watch in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. Their teams are at different stages of building winning momentum, but individually, they are prime commodities in fantasy football.

With injuries and bye weeks playing an increasing role as the season progresses, it's vital to start a quarterback every week that provides your team with some stability.

We've ranked the best quarterbacks for Week 7 to ease the fantasy decision-making process for you.

Let's dive right in.

Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Here is the list for Week 7:

Jayden Daniels – WAS Patrick Mahomes – KC Dak Prescott – DAL Jalen Hurts – PHI Drake Maye – NE Baker Mayfield – TB Justin Herbert – LAC Jared Goff – DET Caleb Williams – CHI Jordan Love – GB Justin Fields – NYJ Bo Nix – DEN Daniel Jones – IND Jaxson Dart – NYG C.J. Stroud – HOU Brock Purdy – SF Sam Darnold – SEA Taysom Hill – NO Matthew Stafford – LAR Dillon Gabriel – CLE Trevor Lawrence – JAX Aaron Rodgers – PIT Mac Jones – SF Bryce Young – CAR Michael Penix Jr. – ATL Spencer Rattler – NO Tua Tagovailoa – MIA Geno Smith – LV Kyler Murray – ARI Joe Flacco – CIN

Look for some of these shot-callers to have solid outings this week.

Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Picks

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Dak Prescott vs. WAS

Dak Prescott is garnering praise as the heart and soul of the Dallas Cowboys right now. With an offense that has seen some setbacks, coupled with a pedestrian defense, Prescott has taken command of the team, running one of the most exciting attacks in pro football.

Don't sleep on him having a strong game against the 27th-ranked quarterback defense of the Washington Commanders this week.

Jayden Daniels @DAL

Right on the other side of the ball from Prescott this week will be Commanders star Jayden Daniels.

Dallas's defense versus shot-callers is even worse than Washington's, so look out for Daniels to have a big game this week.

Baker Mayfield @DET

Baker Mayfield is among the frontrunners for MVP in many people's eyes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a run that the franchise hasn't seen in a long time.

Look for Mayfield to give the Detroit Lions a run for their money in Week 7.

