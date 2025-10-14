Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts

Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts are names to watch in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. Their teams are at different stages of building winning momentum, but individually, they are prime commodities in fantasy football.
With injuries and bye weeks playing an increasing role as the season progresses, it's vital to start a quarterback every week that provides your team with some stability.
We've ranked the best quarterbacks for Week 7 to ease the fantasy decision-making process for you.
Let's dive right in.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Rankings
Here is the list for Week 7:
- Jayden Daniels – WAS
- Patrick Mahomes – KC
- Dak Prescott – DAL
- Jalen Hurts – PHI
- Drake Maye – NE
- Baker Mayfield – TB
- Justin Herbert – LAC
- Jared Goff – DET
- Caleb Williams – CHI
- Jordan Love – GB
- Justin Fields – NYJ
- Bo Nix – DEN
- Daniel Jones – IND
- Jaxson Dart – NYG
- C.J. Stroud – HOU
- Brock Purdy – SF
- Sam Darnold – SEA
- Taysom Hill – NO
- Matthew Stafford – LAR
- Dillon Gabriel – CLE
- Trevor Lawrence – JAX
- Aaron Rodgers – PIT
- Mac Jones – SF
- Bryce Young – CAR
- Michael Penix Jr. – ATL
- Spencer Rattler – NO
- Tua Tagovailoa – MIA
- Geno Smith – LV
- Kyler Murray – ARI
- Joe Flacco – CIN
Look for some of these shot-callers to have solid outings this week.
Week 7 Fantasy Football QB Picks
Dak Prescott vs. WAS
Dak Prescott is garnering praise as the heart and soul of the Dallas Cowboys right now. With an offense that has seen some setbacks, coupled with a pedestrian defense, Prescott has taken command of the team, running one of the most exciting attacks in pro football.
Don't sleep on him having a strong game against the 27th-ranked quarterback defense of the Washington Commanders this week.
Jayden Daniels @DAL
Right on the other side of the ball from Prescott this week will be Commanders star Jayden Daniels.
Dallas's defense versus shot-callers is even worse than Washington's, so look out for Daniels to have a big game this week.
Baker Mayfield @DET
Baker Mayfield is among the frontrunners for MVP in many people's eyes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a run that the franchise hasn't seen in a long time.
Look for Mayfield to give the Detroit Lions a run for their money in Week 7.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.