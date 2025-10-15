Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride and Green Bay Packers weapon Tucker Kraft are two tight ends who should have huge Week 7 performances. Arizona is trying to find its footing in a competitive NFC West, while Green Bay aims to hold the high ground in a usually tough NFC North.

Tight ends are among the hardest positions to predict in fantasy football. While the top few in the league typically produce consistently, the rest fluctuate wildly based on game-to-game scheming.

That said, we're here to ease the burden of picking the right tight end, and we've compiled the position's ranking for Week 7.

Let's get into it.

Week 7 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here is this week's ranking:

Tyler Warren Trey McBride Jake Ferguson George Kittle Tucker Kraft Sam LaPorta Dallas Goedert Darren Waller Travis Kelce Hunter Henry Kyle Pitts Sr. T.J. Hockenson Cade Otton David Njoku Zach Ertz Harold Fannin Jr. Evan Engram Mason Taylor Michael Mayer Theo Johnson Chig Okonkwo AJ Barner Juwan Johnson Jonnu Smith Tommy Tremble

Look for some of these stars to have a big game in Week 7.

Week 7 Fantasy Football TE Picks

Week 7 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Trey McBride, Tucker Craft, and more. GETTY

Trey McBride vs. GB

Trey McBride has so far spent the season around the top of most people's tight end rankings. He should have yet another notable game this week versus the Packers.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is back, and, surprisingly, the Packers are among the league's worst when it comes to stopping receivers. So, look for coach Jonathan Gannon to exploit the matchup.

Tucker Kraft @ARI

McBride's Week 7 rival, tight end Tucker Kraft, is similarly expected to have a big game in the desert. As another one of the best in the league, Kraft will aim to score big on Arizona's 27th-ranked tight end defense.

Harold Fannin vs. MIA

Harold Fannin isn't a name that's popped up often in fantasy circles this season. However, the Cleveland Browns' unique situation has him in the conversation.

He has shown a lot of rapport with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and with TE1 David Njoku questionable for Week 7, Fannin could see a fair workload even if Njoku features against Miami.

The Dolphins' 26th-ranked tight end defense further adds to Fannin's potential this week.

