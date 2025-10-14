Week 7 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Top Priority Adds ft. Kimani Vidal, Josh Downs, and more

Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season has some intriguing waiver wire options to immediately upgrade many rosters. Some managers may be seeking to replace injured players or those on a bye week, and others are simply looking to build a better lineup.

Here are some of the best options to potentially do so.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Priority Adds for Week 7

Rank Week 7 Waiver Wire Targets Position Team 1 Kimani Vidal RB Los Angeles Chargers 2 Josh Downs WR Indianapolis Colts 3 Elic Ayomanor WR Tennessee Titans 4 Harold Fannin Jr. TE Cleveland Browns 5 Kendre Miller RB New Orleans Saints 6 Jaxson Dart QB New York Giants 7 Kendrick Bourne WR San Francisco 49ers 8 Jalen Coker WR Carolina Panthers 9 Sam Darnold QB Seattle Seahawks 10 Mason Taylor TE New York Jets

Top Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Week 7 Waiver Wire

Waiver Wire RB adds for Week 7

#1 - Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (34% rostered)

Kimani Vidal appears to be the preferred running back over Hassan Haskins for the Los Angeles Chargers. He recorded 21 touches and finished as the RB8 in his first game replacing Omarion Hampton.

#2 - Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints (22% rostered)

Kendre Miller is averaging ten touches per game across the past four weeks. He could also be in line for a major boost if the struggling New Orleans Saints trade Alvin Kamara before the deadline.

#3 - Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans (34% rostered)

Tyjae Spears played in 59% of the offensive snaps for the Tennessee Titans in his second game back from an injury. He could be on his way to surpassing Tony Pollard as their top running back.

Waiver Wire WR adds for Week 7

#1 - Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (45% rostered)

Josh Downs has been disappoitning this year, but he could be bouncing back for the Indianapolis Colts. He has recorded 12 receptions on 15 targets across his past two games and finished as a season-best WR16 last week.

#2 - Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans (33% rostered)

Elic Ayomanor has been heavily involved in the Tennessee Titans' offense with 34 targets through six games. This number may significantly increase now that Calvin Ridley is dealing with a hamstring injury.

#3 - Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers (24% rostered)

Kendrick Bourne has stepped uup in a major way for the San Francisco 49ers, finishing as the WR9 and WR11 in his past two games. He is worth a speculative add, despite several of their primary weapons expected to retrun from injuries in the coming weeks.

Waiver Wire TE adds for Week 7

#1 - Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns (35% rostered)

Harold Fannin Jr. has consistently outperformed David Njoku in his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. This includes an impressive TE8 finish last week with a season-high 81 yards.

#2 - Mason Taylor, New York Jets (40% rostered)

Mason Taylor turned in a dud last week with just one reception for two yards. He finished as the TE10 and TE14 in his previous two games and could see an increased workload for the New York Jets with Garrett Wilson expected to miss time with an injury.

#3 - Theo Johnson, New York Giants (18% rostered)

Theo Johnson has recorded 11 receptions and three touchdowns across the past three weeks. He is expected to remain a key piece of the New York Giants' offense going forward.

