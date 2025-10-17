Week 7 Jaguars vs. Rams Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Davante Adams, Travis Hunter, Kyren Williams

Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a London game to kick off the Sunday slate. The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Los Angeles Rams in what could be a shottout between two strong offenses. This makes many of their players intriguing lineup options, but here's which ones should targeted and faded.

Jaguars vs Rams Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Picks

Week 7 starts

The Los Angeles Rams are likely to be without superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He suffered an ankle injury last week and has yet to practice since then, so he appears to be trending towards being inactive.

This situation opens the door for Davante Adams to step into a larger role this week. He has already been targeted by Matthew Stafford 20 times across his past two games, but his worklaod could be even bigger without Nacua, who was averaging more than 12 targets per game prior to his injury.

The Rams may also choose to rely more on Kyren Williams in their offensive gameplan with their best player likely being unavailable. He has finished as the RB15 or better in four of his six games and is avergaing 19 touches per game. He ranks as the RB8 this season and is an elite lineup option.

Must Starts

Kyren Williams

Davante Adams

Brian Thomas Jr.

DFS Picks

Matthew Stafford

Trevor Lawrence

Tutu Atwell

Jaguars vs Rams Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 7 sits

The Jaguars made a bold move during the 2025 NFL Draft to trade up for Travis Hunter. He clearly has elite talent as a rare two-way player, but he has yet to make much of an impact for their offense, despite playing in more than 60% of the snaps.

Hunter ranks as the WR64 and has exceeded 50 receiving yards just once. He is clearly behind Brian Thomas Jr. in their target hierarchy, and while massive upside suggests he could break out eventually, it hasn't happened yet.

This makes him extremely difficult to trust in weekly lineups and should be faded for now. Managers with him on their rosters should treat him as a bench stash and remain patient as he establishes his role before starting him.

Must Sits

Blake Corum

Bhayshul Tuten

Travis Hunter

Parker Washington

Dyami Brown

Hunter Long

DFS Fades

Travis Etienne

Jordan Whittington

Tyler Higbee

