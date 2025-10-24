Week 8 Bengals vs. Jets Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Joe Flacco, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Fields

The New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals were similarly struggling a few weeks ago. However, the Bengals have managed to give themselves new life since acquiring Joe Flacco. Now, both franchises are set for a battle with plenty at risk. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn's job seemingly is getting less safe by the minute, and the Bengals are on the doorstep of .500 at 3-4.
Of course, the drama is beside the point for fantasy football managers, who care mostly about one thing: points. Here's a look at players you should focus on and avoid ahead of the showdown.
Bengals vs Jets Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Picks
The Cincinnati Bengals defense has slipped back into its sluggish form this season, opening the floodgates for the New York Jets' two biggest offensive pieces.
Assuming Garrett Wilson starts and Breece Hall remains focused on the task at hand, both players should be in for a significant day on the stat sheet. However, with Wilson missing practice on Thursday per CBS Sports, his status is in doubt. Still, if he's given the green light, he can't be passed up.
Additionally, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are likely in for quality days with Chase seemingly unstoppable on a weekly basis. If Chase slows down, Tee Higgins should be able to pick up the slack for a quarter, which will give Chase an easier time sneaking through a zone coverage play for a big play.
Must Starts
- Breece Hall
- Garrett Wilson
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Tee Higgins
Bengals vs Jets Fantasy Football Week 8 Sit 'Em Picks
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has been coy about who his quarterback is going to be in Week 8. This isn't the first time a head coach has played fast and loose and it won't be the last, but it is rare to see a coach to be so blunt about it. As such, fantasy managers shouldn't play either quarterback this week, lest they be subjected to a sudden early-game switch.
With the quarterback room as stable as a flattened house of cards, depth receivers shouldn't be considered for the Jets like Allen Lazard or Arian Smith.
As for the Bengals, Joe Flacco is likely to have a tough time against New York's impressive secondary overall. Also, expect Chase Brown to have a tough time against the team's notable defensive line.
The game overall sets up for a knockdown, drag-out, low-scoring affair with likely only a few big plays to go around to the team's stars.
Must Sits
- Justin Fields
- Tyrod Taylor
- Allen Lazard
- Arian Smith
- Joe Flacco
- Chase Brown
