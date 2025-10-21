Week 8 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings and Streamers feat. New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, and more

As fantasy football managers know, the clock has turned to Week 8 in the NFL. Unlike most positions, defenses will remain relevant on the waiver wire all year long. As such, it's essential to keep an eye on the wire for easy 5-10 points per week that other managers may overlook. However, which teams are the best option this week?

Here's a look at the top options available for those in need of a bye week substitute or a new streaming update.

Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 8

Rank Week 8 Defense Opponent 1 Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans 2 Atlanta Falcons Miami Dolphins 3 New England Patriots Cleveland Browns 4 Cincinnati Bengals New York Jets 5 Buffalo Bills Carolina Panthers 6 Kansas City Chiefs Washington Commanders 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Orleans Saints 8 Chicago Bears Baltimore Ravens 9 Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys 10 San Francisco 49ers Houston Texans

Fantasy Football Defense Streamers for Week 8

AJ Terrell at Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

#3 - New England Patriots (vs Cleveland Browns)

The Cleveland Browns have been an offensive graveyard this season, except for rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. However, if the New England Patriots can keep him in check, they have a great shot to post one of the best scores of Week 8. One wild card for the Patriots to consider is a potential Shedeur Sanders debut at any moment, but as for now, the unit should like its chances of utter domination.

The Patriots have quietly put together a top-five defense in fantasy football and are on deck for potentially their easiest opponent of the season. Managers need to get their claim in for the Patriots defense before it's too late.

#2 - Atlanta Falcons (vs Miami Dolphins)

The Atlanta Falcons have fixed their defensive woes in spades this season. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins have stepped into a sea of them. Whether Tua Tagovailoa finishes the game is anyone's guess, but the Falcons are in line for a dominant fantasy football performance either way.

The Dolphins are banged up, and with the quarterback situation up in the air, there is a recipe for a potential shutout brewing. Tyreek Hill is gone and Darren Waller's impressive run has hit a wall, setting the stage for another lackadaisical performance from the Dolphins against one of the stiffest defenses in the NFL.

#1 - Indianapolis Colts (vs Tennessee Titans)

The Tennessee Titans have been a punching bag for defenses all season long. With head coach Brian Callahan out the door, there is a new element of mystery with the offense, but it appears that the unit is falling apart. Tyler Lockett was asked to be released from his contract on Monday, per NFL insider Adam Schefter, potentially signalling quiet quitting across the locker room.

This would be great news for the Indianapolis Colts defense, which just wrapped up a strong performance against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. With the level of competition declining going into Week 8, the Colts and fantasy football managers should be licking their chops.

