Week 8 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. Saquon Barkley, James Cook, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson

As Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson are aware, Week 8 in the NFL is here, which means the buildup to yet another showdown in fantasy football is upon you. The weather is getting colder, which means running backs are going to start surging in importance.

That said, there are plenty of backs in line for huge games where they may have had a slow week prior. At the same time, there are plenty of backs who dominated last week who are much less likely to pop this week. Here's a look at the top 30 fantasy football running backs this week.

Jonathan Taylor Bijan Robinson Jahmyr Gibbs Quinshon Judkins De'Von Achane Christian McCaffrey James Cook Ashton Jeanty Kyren Williams Breece Hall Javonte Williams J.K. Dobbins Breece Hall Cam Skattebo Travis Etienne Jr. Jaylen Warren D'Andre Swift Josh Jacobs Rachaad White Rico Dowdle Jordan Mason Kenneth Walker III Derrick Henry Rhamondre Stevenson Alvin Kamara Chase Brown Chuba Hubbard Saquon Barkley David Montgomery Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Week 7 Fantasy Football RB Picks

Jonathan Taylor at Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty

Jonathan Taylor vs TEN

Talent is meeting opportunity for the Indianapolis Colts running back, who is set to face the hapless Tennessee Titans defense. The unit is ranked 29th against the rush, which means Jonathan Taylor should be able to take full advantage.

The back has dominated greater opponents this season and should be able to get plenty of added action in the second half once the Colts get a sizable lead. It could be a battle between the top seed in the AFC and the holder of the 2026 first-round pick, so expect a lop-sided affair, which sets up beautifully for Taylor.

Bijan Robinson vs MIA

Bijan Robinson is one of the top contenders to be this year's Saquon Barkley, working as the bellcow of a rushing offense that can pop on any down and any distance.

The Miami Dolphins rank 32nd against the rush, so expect Robinson to have a big day in what could be the last day before the Dolphins look entirely different going into fantasy football Week 9.

Breece Hall vs CIN

Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor are both set-and-forget fantasy football options, but Breece Hall is a flex option that could produce above his pay grade on your fantasy football squad.

The New York Jets haven't won a game yet, but face a Cincinnati Bengals defense that ranks 27th against the rush by ESPN analytics. If the Jets have any game plan at all, it should be to use Hall to keep Joe Flacco off the field and exploit a key weakness of the team.

