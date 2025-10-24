Week 8 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Flex picks ft. George Pickens, Quinshon Judkins and more

Picking the right players for your fantasy lineups is always important. When it's a week with six teams on BYE and you might be reaching for plays that are less than ideal, it matters to do your research.

This week, we're without some fantasy football studs such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Davante Adams, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That's a lot of firepower we need to replace. Thanks to injuries, we've got a less-than-stellar pool of talent on the waiver wire. But never fear, I've got my favorite plays and some to shy away from as always. Listen, even though I have someone as a "sit" this week, you might not have a better option anyway, so know that my start and sit advice is based on schematic matchups.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Start:

George Pickens (WR) DAL - Even with his running mate CeeDee Lamb back in the lineup, Pickens continues to see targets and produce for fantasy. Last week in Lamb's return, Pickens recorded six targets to Lamb's seven. Not to mention the pass interferences that don't get counted as a target. Aided by a poor Cowboys defense, Pickens is a dangerous threat who is making his money down the field. Over the last three weeks, Pickens' average depth of target is 14.8. This week, he'll face a stingy Broncos defense that is allowing the fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers. But, with Lamb likely shadowed by Patrick Surtain, Pickens will get his share of targets. Secondary receivers have had success versus Denver, and I expect Pickens to find space downfield as all eyes are on Lamb.

Rico Dowdle (RB) CAR - With Chuba Hubbard returning in Week 7, Dowdle went back to sharing the backfield. Dowdle outcarried Hubbard by just three, but played fewer snaps. The real edge for Dowdle was his yards per carry. He averaged 4.6 YPC vs Hubbard's pathetic 2.2. At some point, the Panthers will have to realize that Dowdle is a much more efficient option than his counterpart. The Bills are hemorrhaging rushing yards to opponents. Buffalo allows the second-highest rushing yards per game, 156.3, which is music to Dowdle owners' ears. If the Panthers are to keep the ball away from Josh Allen, it will be by feeding "Uncle" Rico early and often.

Tez Johnson (WR) TB - You may not know the name Tez Johnson, but you should, and you will with Mike Evans out for the season. Chris Godwin is injured, and a hamstring issue limits Emeka Egbuka; Johnson is assuming a larger role in the Bucs offense. Last week, Johnson ran 74% of the team's routes and saw a 15% target share. He scored yet again and finished as a top-20 PPR receiver. If you're seeing targets in a Baker Mayfield offense, we need to pay attention. There simply aren't enough bodies left for the Bucs. Johnson should play almost every down going forward. He's a priority add and start in all formats.

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Sit:

George Kittle (TE) SF - Just when you thought it was safe to put Kittle back in your lineups, he runs into back-to-back brutal matchups. Last week he goose egged us! Zero points on two targets. Unacceptable. Well, this week he faces a Texans team that allows just 8.6 points to fantasy tight ends, fifth-best in the league. Houston hasn't allowed more than 65 receiving yards to the position this year. In fact, just two tight ends have gone over 25 yards against them. I know it's hard to find viable tight end options, but temper your expectations for Kittle in another Brutal matchup.

Tony Pollard (RB) TEN - It's kind of over for Pollard. This year has been a complete disaster. In three games with Tyjae Spears back in the lineup, Pollard has averaged just 10 rushes per week. Last week, Spears had just one fewer carry. It's a full-blown timeshare on a horrible team. It's not anything we want to be excited about. Ideally, I'd want to trade Pollard outside of simply benching him. Pollard was propped up by a season-high six receptions in Week 7. This week, he'll face a Colts defense that hasn't given up 80 yards on the ground to an individual rusher yet. If and when the Colts jump out to a lead, the running game for the Titans should vanish. This is a running back on a team that can't score. It's not a great combination.

Quinshon Judkins (RB) CLE - Bench a guy who just scored three touchdowns? Well, no. But I want you to drop Judkins in your personal ranks. Maybe you have someone in a better matchup than his spot against the Patriots. This New England unit allows just 77.1 yards per game on the ground, third best in the NFL. Cleveland struggles to find offense through the air, and with their ability to push the issues and run out to an early lead, I don't expect Judkins to get fed carries in the second half.

