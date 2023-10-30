Week 8 MNF Raiders vs. Lions injury report: Latest updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, David Montgomery and more

The Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions are set to headline Week 8 Monday Night Football in the 2023 NFL season. Both teams come into the game with contrasting records.

The Raiders are 3-4, with Jimmy Garoppolo thus far leaving a lot to be desired. At this stage, the franchise's postseason hopes are hanging by a thread, and they'll need to go on a winning run soon.

On the other hand, the Detroit Lions head into MNF with a 5-2 record. Unlike their opponents, the Lions franchise QB Jared Goff is having a splendid season at center. He's a key reason for the Lions' dominance this season, and he'll be looking to feast on a shaky Las Vegas defense.

Let's take a look at both franchises' injury reports for the game, as well as highlight the fitness of two important players.

Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 injury report

The Las Vegas Raiders have 11 players on their injury report. Out of those, two players have been ruled out of Monday's game. The players are Kana'i Mauga and Divine Deablo, and they hardly practiced all through the week.

Furthermore, three more players are listed as questionable, namely Curtis Bolton, Daniel Carlson, and Nate Hobbs. They will likely be game-time decisions, as they didn't participate fully in the training sessions leading up to the game.

Jimmy Garoppolo injury update

According to Garrett Podell of CBS Sports, Las Vegas Raiders franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is set to play in tonight's game after missing his team's last fixture against the Chicago Bears.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Saturday that Jimmy G is good to go. The Raiders have been much better with Garoppolo this season and are 3-2 when he has started.

Detroit Lions Week 8 injury report

The Detroit Lions have eight players on their injury report. The Lions are set to be without Jonah Jackson and David Montgomery, as both players have been officially ruled out due to injury.

Furthermore, the Lions have an array of talent listed as questionable for tonight's game. Those players are Benito Jones, Joshua Paschal, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. They all missed a significant amount of training time this week and will likely be game-time decisions ahead of Monday night.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is another questionable ahead of the game, as the WR has been dealing with an illness. He will be a game-time decision and there is no way to know if he will play at this stage.

David Montgomery's injury update

Detroit Lions star running back David Montgomery is set to miss their Monday Night Football game with a rib injury. The dynamic running threat is yet to recover from the injury he sustained against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

Tonight's fixture will be the second straight game that Montgomery will miss this season. With Montgomery missing tonight's game, expect rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs to step into his role and give a good account of himself versus the Raiders.

How to watch Raiders vs. Lions on Monday Night Football

Tonight's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions has all the makings of a stellar matchup. They're both coming off disappointing losses, the Raiders to the Chicago Bears, while the Lions are fresh off a humbling to the Baltimore Ravens.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit