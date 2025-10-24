Week 8 Patriots vs. Browns Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Quinshon Judkins, Jerry Jeudy, Dillon Gabriel

Quinshon Judkins' Cleveland Browns are set to square off against Drake Maye's New England Patriots. The Browns are essentially in spoiler mode while looking for their first big win for Dillon Gabriel. Meanwhile, Maye is looking to prove that his hot start can last through the weather change.
Fantasy football managers are hoping to milk the most points possible out of both teams. Here's the cheat sheet to do so.
Patriots vs Browns Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Picks
Both New England and Cleveland have some of the stiffest defenses in the NFL. Whether it's passing or rushing, both offenses are in for a rough go of it. As such, the Patriots and Browns defenses are top fantasy options this week.
When it comes to players, two names worth starting for the Patriots are Hunter Henry, who has popped multiple times this season, and Kayshon Boutte, who has managed to win his matchups against depth cornerbacks.
The Browns, meanwhile, have every reason to place faith in Quinshon Judkins, and you should too. Harold Fannin Jr. has quietly amassed a decent resume this year as a depth tight end, so this is likely a matchup in which he could pop with other receiving targets likely to be covered.
Must Starts
- Patriots D/ST
- Browns D/ST
- Kayshon Boutte
- Quinshon Judkins
- Harold Fannin Jr.
- Hunter Henry
Patriots vs Browns Fantasy Football Week 8 Sit 'Em Picks
With both defenses set to dominate, it isn't the best week to trot out Drake Maye or Dillon Gabriel. By extension, Jerry Jeudy is a strong sit candidate.
Additionally, Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson are sit candidates. However, if you have no choice, New England is likely to play with the lead for much of the contest. Stevenson is likely to see some volume in the second half, but there isn't much reason to expect him to do much with it.
Saquon Barkley was the perfect embodiment of this when he received 18 carries and ended the day with 4.7 points against the Minnesota Vikings. Expect a similar level of production from Stevenson, albeit with fewer carries.
David Njoku is also a sit candidate as he is seemingly likely to be less than 100% healthy due to a knee injury. According to the Cleveland Browns injury report, the tight end has been limited in practice this week.
Must Sits
- Drake Maye
- Rhamondre Stevenson
- TreVeyon Henderson
- Jerry Jeudy
- Dillon Gabriel
- David Njoku
