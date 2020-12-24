Which NFL teams has Tom Brady never lost to in his career?

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has a regular season record of 228-69 in his 21-year NFL career.

Throughout the 20 years that he spent with the New England Patriots and well into his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has played against almost every NFL team.

There are four teams in the NFL that have never beat Tom Brady.

This is another notch on Brady's career. The four teams that Tom Brady is undefeated against are high-quality opponents. One of the four he will never play against again. Tom Brady will have the opportunity to play every football team in the NFL.

In the 2021 NFL Season, Tom Brady will complete the task of playing every team in the NFL. The Buccaneers travel to New England to play the Patriots. If Tom Brady can beat the New England Patriots he will be one of four NFL quarterbacks to have wins against every NFL Team.

Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning all have beaten all 32 teams in their career. Tom Brady will look to join that elite group next season. If Brady can join that list it will solidify him as the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL.

Let's take a look at the four teams that Tom Brady has never lost to in his NFL career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-0)

Tom Brady's new team has never beat him in an NFL game. Tom Brady played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers four times while playing for the Patriots. Lets take a look how the four games turned out.

2005 NFL Season: New England Patriots 28 , Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0

, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 2009 NFL Season: New England Patriots 35 , Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7

, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 2013 NFL Season: New England Patriots 23 , Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3

, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 2017 NFL Season: New England Patriots 19, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots would outscore the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 105-24 in the four meetings. In those four meetings, Tom Brady would pass for 1,094 yards, 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Unless Tom Brady plays for another team after the Buccaneers he will end his career undefeated against them.

Dallas Cowboys (5-0)

Before Tom Brady became the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, they were 1-7 against the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady played his first game against the Dallas Cowboys during the 2003 NFL Season. Lets look how the five games against the Dallas Cowboys turned out.

2003 NFL Season: New England Patriots 12 , Dallas Cowboys 0

, Dallas Cowboys 0 2007 NFL Season: New England Patriots 48 , Dallas Cowboys 27

, Dallas Cowboys 27 2011 NFL Season: New England Patriots 20 , Dallas Cowboys 16

, Dallas Cowboys 16 2015 NFL Season: New England Patriots 30 , Dallas Cowboys 6

, Dallas Cowboys 6 2019 NFL Season: New England Patriots 13, Dallas Cowboys 9

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots would out score the Dallas Cowboys 123-58 in there five meetings. Brady would pass for 1,354 yards, 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions against the Dallas Cowboys in five meetings. The Dallas Cowboys have another shot at the future Hall-of-Famer during the 2021 NFL Season.

Minnesota Vikings (6-0)

Tom Brady went 5-0 against the Minnesota Vikings when he played for the New England Patriots. The most recent win during the 2020 NFL Season with the Buccaneers pushed Brady's record to 6-0 against the Vikings. Minnesota Vikings may have missed their chance to beat Tom Brady with their most recent loss. Let us look how the six games against the Minnesota Vikings turned out.

2002 NFL Season: New England Patriots 24 , Minnesota Vikings 17

, Minnesota Vikings 17 2006 NFL Season: New England Patriots 31 , Minnesota Vikings 7

, Minnesota Vikings 7 2010 NFL Season: New England Patriots 28 , Minnesota Vikings 18

, Minnesota Vikings 18 2014 NFL Season: New England Patriots 30 , Minnesota Vikings 7

, Minnesota Vikings 7 2018 NFL Season: New England Patriots 24 , Minnesota Vikings 10

, Minnesota Vikings 10 2020 NFL Season: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, Minnesota Vikings 14

In the six meetings with the Minnesota Vikings, Tom Brady has passed for 1,507 yards, 12 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The Minnesota Vikings are not scheduled to play the Buccaneers in 2021 or 2022. Unless Brady plays past 2022 he will go undefeated against the Vikings when he retires.

Atlanta Falcons (7-0)

Tom Brady was 6-0 against the Atlanta Falcons during his time with the New England Patriots. One of the six victories was in the huge comeback in the Super Bowl. Tom Brady is currently 1-0 against them as the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lets take a look at how the last seven games Brady has played against the Falcons have turned out.

2001 NFL Season: New England Patriots 24 , Atlanta Falcons 10

, Atlanta Falcons 10 2005 NFL Season: New England Patriots 31 , Atlanta Falcons 28

, Atlanta Falcons 28 2009 NFL Season: New England Patriots 26 , Atlanta Falcons 10

, Atlanta Falcons 10 2013 NFL Season: New England Patriots 30 , Atlanta Falcons 23

, Atlanta Falcons 23 2017 Super Bowl: New England Patriots 34 , Atlanta Falcons 28

, Atlanta Falcons 28 2017 NFL Season: New England Patriots 23 , Atlanta Falcons 7

, Atlanta Falcons 7 2020 NFL Season: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Atlanta Falcons 27

The Atlanta Falcons may have the best chance at erasing their winless record against Tom Brady. The Falcons still have one game against Brady during the 2020 NFL Season. They also have two more meetings in the 2021 NFL Season. The success that Brady has had against the Falcons will make it tough. In the seven games Tom Brady has passed for 2,298 yards, 15 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.