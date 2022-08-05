What is a franchise tag in NFL? 4 Stars who could play on it in 2022

When active NFL players' contracts expire, their current team has a choice to make. They can either allow them to become free agents or they can attempt to sign them to a new contract. If they are unable to come to an agreement, but want the player to remain with the team, they have a third option. They can place the franchise tag on them, preventing them from hitting free agency.

Players who receive the franchise tag will remain on their current teams roster on a one-year contract with a pre-determined salary. Their salary is calculated in one of two ways. They can average the top five highest-paid players in their position, or they get a 20 percent increase on their salary from last year. Whichever total is higher determines their salary for the upcoming season.

While the franchise tag will give a player a relatively high salary, it's also a high-risk situation because it only guarantees one year.

The dealine has passed for franchise tagged players to work out a deal prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season. Any player who is tagged will remain that way until the conclusion of the campaign.

Here are the four NFL players with this designation:

#1 - Jessie Bates

Cincinnati Bengals DB Jessie Bates

Jessie Bates has made his frustrations publicly known about receiving a franchise tag for the 2022 NFL season. He was seeking a long-term contract during the offseason, either with the Cincinnati Bengals or another team. He will now need to wait until the 2023 offseason for a new contract and is currently threatening to sit out until then.

#2 - Orlando Brown

Kansas City Chiefs OT Orlando Brown

Like Jessie Bates, Orlando Brown has been publicly unhappy with being on the franchise tag. He has also threatened to sit out the entire 2022 season. He apparently changed his mind, as he now plans to play for the Kansas City Chiefs this year. It looks like he wants to renegotiate a contract during the next offseason.

#3 - Dalton Schultz

Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Dalton Schultz had a breakout year during the 2021 NFL season. He established himself as a consistent and reliable target for Dak Prescott in the passing game. He recorded 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

He will look to increase value for a new contract next year while he plays on the franchise tag this season.

#4 - Mike Gesicki

Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Like Schultz, Mike Gesicki also had a breakout year during the 2021 season. He's been a reliable target for the Miami Dolphins during his four seasons with the franchise. He has recorded 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns during that time.

He will also be looking for another one this year to increase his value when he becomes a free agent following the 2022 NFL season.

