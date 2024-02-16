What was A.J. Brown's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Eagles WR's performance

A.J. Brown has established himself as one of the best wideouts in the NFL since being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2019. The second-round pick was then traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.

Brown helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 2023. However, Philadelphia lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle.

Now, with the 2024 NFL Combine fast approaching, fans have been curious to learn how Brown — one of the best wideouts at the 2019 Combine — performed during his drills.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exploring A.J. Brown's NFL Combine record from 2019

NFL Combine - Day 3

A.J. Brown entered the 2019 NFL Combine on the back of three solid seasons with Ole Miss. He also earned First-team All-SEC honors in 2017 and 2018 thanks to his impressive outings with the Rebels.

Here's a look at Brown's results from his drills at the 2019 NFL Combine.

A.J. Brown NFL Combine results:

40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds

Vertical Leap: 36.5 inches

Broad Jump: 120 inches

Bench Press: 19 reps (225 lb)

Surprisingly, Brown did not top the charts for any of his results at the Combine. However, the event that stood out from the rest was his 40-yard dash, which he completed in 4.49 seconds.

Moreover, Brown did not participate in the 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle and three-cone drill at the Combine.

How did A.J. Brown fare in the 2023 NFL season?

Brown had another solid season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He finished the regular season with a whopping 1,456 yards on 106 receptions and caught seven touchdowns through the air, earning the third Pro Bowl honor of his career.

Brown featured in all 17 regular-season games and helped the Eagles qualify for the playoffs, as Philadelphia finished second in the NFC East with an 11-6 record.

However, Brown picked up a knee injury in the Eagles' final regular-season game against the New York Giants. He was subsequently ruled out of the wild-card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which Philadelphia lost 32-9, and Nick Sirianni's team crashed out of the postseason.