What was Aaron Donald's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Rams DT's performance

Aaron Donald is widely regarded as the best defensive player in the NFL since he joined the then-St. Louis Rams (now Los Angeles Rams) in 2014. He made an instant impression, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Donald has earned Pro Bowl honors in each season with Los Angeles and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He also helped the Rams to victory at Super Bowl 2022 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the 2024 NFL Combine just around the corner, fans have been curious to learn how Donald fared at the event 10 years ago in 2014.

Exploring Aaron Donald's NFL Combine record from 2014

Donald played four seasons of college football with the Pittsburgh Panthers before entering the 2014 NFL Combine. He finished his collegiate career with 179 tackles, 29.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Here's a look at Donald's results from his drills at the 2014 NFL Combine:

40 Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.73 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.63 seconds

Bench Press: 35 reps (225 lb)

Vertical Leap: 32.0 inches

Broad Jump: 115 inches

20 Yd Shuttle: 4.39 seconds

Three Cone: 7.11 seconds

Donald measured in at 6-foot-1 and 285 lbs at the Combine. He grabbed headlines for his speed and athleticism, completing a 40-yard dash in just 4.68 seconds, ranking fifth among the defensive linemen in that year's class.

Moreover, Donald's strength was another key factor. His 35 bench press reps were second-best among the defensive linemen.

A look at Aaron Donald's stats in the 2023 NFL season

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald had another strong season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. He finished with 53 tackles, eight sacks and three pass breakups in the regular season.

The Rams qualified for the postseason as the second-best team in the NFC West, with a 10-7 record. However, Donald and Co. were eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round following a narrow 24-23 loss against the Detroit Lions.