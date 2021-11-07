What did Aaron Rodgers' fiancée Shailene Woodley say about Packers QB's vaccination stance?

Aaron Rodgers is in the eye of a storm. But Shailene Woodley, his fiancée, has his back. Or at least that is what it seemed when she put up a cryptic Instagram post supporting her partner. The post has since been taken down. It is a tough time for both Aaron Rodgers and Shaliene Woodley as they continue to face down the ridicule of fans for his initial assertion that he was immunized.

Shailene Woodley finds her power for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers created a firestorm this week when news came out that he will miss the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after contracting COVID-19. It immediately became clear that he was not vaccinated and fans turned on him as he had initially said he was immunized.

Not only did Aaron Rodgers mislead the watching public about his vaccination status, he went on to break scores of rules and protocols in the league as well. Not only did he not wear masks during indoor press conferences, he bizarrely concluded that he was following Martin Luther King Jr. in standing up against unjust rules. Understandably, all of this has created quite a firestorm.

Now his fiancé, Shailene Woodley, seems to be coming to her partner's defense. Her cryptic Instagram post read as follows, before it was deleted.

There are many ways to interpret what Shailene Woodley is trying to say here. For instance, she could be trying to say that now we will get to see the real Aaron Rodgers, who will come out swinging not as the smiling guy next door but the powerful alpha-male taking on woke and cancel culture. Or she could be referring to their own relationship. So far it has been peaceful and now that they are in the midst of a storm, the power of their relationship will be tested.

Aaron Rodgers explains his decision:



"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that"



Aaron Rodgers explains his decision:"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that" https://t.co/I1T1ESmU9d

Whatever the case, it seems pretty clear that Shailene Woodley is willing to stand by her partner during this controversy, where Aaron Rodgers has been found to be in breach of NFL protocols. And it is not surprising how she was hand in glove with him when they went on trips to Hawaii in the offseason and openly flouted the mask mandate and gathered amongst friends who were unvaccinated. They both seem to be two peas in a pod, and Shailene Woodley is definitely hugging Aaron Rodgers close as the rain clouds close in on him.

Edited by Shivayan Roy