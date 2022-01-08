What is Aaron Rodgers' NFC Championship record?

Aaron Rodgers has arguably been the second-best quarterback in the NFL for over a decade. The Green Bay Packers were able to remain a contender after Brett Favre left with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. Surprisingly, Rodgers has won just one Super Bowl in 17 seasons, and it's the only one he's played in.

How has a three-time NFL MVP only appeared in one Super Bowl? Ben Roethlisberger never won an MVP award but played in three Super Bowls, losing one of them to Aaron Rodgers. The answer lies within the NFC Championship.

Aaron Rodgers' struggles in NFC Championship

Since becoming the starter in 2008, Aaron Rodgers has only had a losing record twice. Since 2009, he's only missed the postseason twice (2017/2018), breaking an eight-year streak. Although Rodgers has a winning record in the playoffs (11-9), he has struggled in one key area consistently: the NFC Championship.

Aaron Rodgers has played in the NFC Championship five times in his career. His record stands at 1-4, though. He won his first NFC Championship in 2010 on his path to winning the Super Bowl. Rodgers went on to lose his next four:

2014 - 28-22 overtime loss to Seattle Seahawks

2016 - 44-21 loss to Atlanta Falcons

2019 - 37-20 loss to San Francisco 49ers

2020 - 31-26 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers has a tendency to put together 10+ wins in the regular season and have a good playoff run until falling flat right before the Super Bowl. In reality, Rodgers and Green Bay should have, at least, one more Super Bowl win under their belt.

Will his 1-4 record in the NFC Championship hurt his chances of being in the Hall of Fame? No chance. He's ranked third all-time in regular season career passer rating and tenth all-time in career passing yards. He will still have an ever-lasting legacy in Green Bay, but fans can't help but wonder how many Super Bowls they could have had over the years.

Upon recent news, even if Aaron Rodgers is able to win the NFC Championship in 2021, he may not win the Super Bowl (or even play in it). Boomer Esiason shared a text from a trusted source during live television, stating Aaron Rodgers has threatened to boycott the Super Bowl should the Packers make it. The reason Rodgers is threatening to do this is because he wants COVID protocols to be eliminated.

