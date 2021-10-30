What did Aaron Rodgers say to the referee during Packers vs Cardinals?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers emerged victorious against the high-flying Cardinals in a great Thursday Night Football game. The Cardinals were undefeated coming into the game but Aaron Rodgers ensured Arizona tasted their first defeat. At the moment, both the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals are tied with identical 7-1 records.

There were many magical moments during the game, none more so than A.J. Green miscalculating the flight of the ball from Kyler Murray and giving up an interception to Rasul Douglas on the final drive of the game. But another moment that stuck with fans was Aaron Rodgers calling for a foul while the play was still alive.

Aaron Rodgers calls for referee's attention mid-play

Aaron Rodgers was sacked by the Cardinals and his call to referee became an instant meme.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Aaron Rodgers turned and looked at an official to call a ‘Horse Collar’ penalty 😂



Aaron Rodgers turned and looked at an official to call a ‘Horse Collar’ penalty 😂 https://t.co/QRIcHvoGcU

When Zach Allen grabbed his shirt from behind to force a sack, Aaron Rodgers must have felt that it should have been a horse collar penalty. And that is exactly what he said to the referee. What made it hilarious is that he called it to the referee's attention while he was going down and the play was not yet dead. It shows an amazing level of competitiveness to simultaneously try to avoid the sack while calling for the referee to throw a flag on that play. However, the referees made the right decision in not calling a penalty on that play.

Reaction to Aaron Rodgers' call to the referee

Fans had a field day reacting to the play. Some said that Rodgers taunted the referee.

PFTCommenter @PFTCommenter Aaron Rogers should be flagged for taunting the referee Aaron Rogers should be flagged for taunting the referee

Others pointed out that calling for a sack midway through the play is kind of what one expects from an armchair fan during an afternoon game of football. They even managed to put in a dig at their divisional rivals there.

Kenton Gibbs @TGIF_Kenton Aaron Rodgers is playing prime time football looking for a call mid sack. Sir this isn’t 1PM on a Sunday and you’re not playing the Lions 😂 Aaron Rodgers is playing prime time football looking for a call mid sack. Sir this isn’t 1PM on a Sunday and you’re not playing the Lions 😂

There were a few who were genuinely conflicted in how they felt about the play. On one hand they felt it was impressive that they could do that mid-play. On the other it was as crazy as it sounded.

Dave Biddle @davebiddle Aaron Rodgers crying about a call during the play. Not sure if I'm mad or impressed. Aaron Rodgers crying about a call during the play. Not sure if I'm mad or impressed.

Whatever be the case, Aaron Rodgers made sure to give a meme to last the season. With his fierce competitive drive and a will to win at all costs, he called out to the referee to give him a competitive advantage. While he did not get that, the play itself might have achieved internet immortality.

