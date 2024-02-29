What did Aaron Rodgers score on the Wonderlic test? Revisiting Jets QB's pre-draft numbers

Aaron Rodgers is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks to play in the NFL. The signal-caller spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, winning the Super Bowl in 2011, before joining the New York Jets in 2023.

Rodgers is a five-time MVP and has earned 10 Pro Bowl honors. However, his first season with the Jets didn't go according to plan as he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1.

Nonetheless, Rodgers, who turned 40 in December, will return for the Jets in the 2024 season. Many fans believe the quarterback's intelligence and decision-making ability are critical factors to his longevity.

As per multiple reports, Rodgers scored 35/50 on his Wonderlic test in 2005. His score is much higher than the average quarterback's score of 24.

He began his collegiate career with Butte CC in 2002, and then transferred to California in 2003, playing two seasons with the Golden Bears. Rodgers racked up a whopping 5,469 yards and 43 touchdowns on 424 passes during his two-year spell with the Golden Bears. He also added 336 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

The Packers selected Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft. Here's a look at the quarterback's stats from the NFL Combine earlier that year:

40 Yard Dash: 4.75 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.79 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.71 seconds

Vertical Leap: 34.5 inches

The player impressed with his 40-yard dash, which he completed in just 4.75 seconds. He also flaunted his athletic ability with a 34.5-inch vertical leap at the event.

Aaron Rodgers Jets contract: How much will the QB earn in New York?

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

As per Spotrac, Aaron Rodgers signed a two-year $75 million deal with the New York Jets in Aug. 2023. He had previously signed a three-year $110 million deal with the franchise in the offseason, but agreed to restructure his contract before the start of the season.

Although Rodgers missed most of the 2023 campaign, he will be hoping to deliver for New York in 2024, after making a recovery from his torn Achilles tendon.