What is Achilles speed bridge surgery? Aaron Rodgers receives massive health boost aiming for potential playoff return

A week ago, New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers ran out of the tunnel with the American flag in week one, ready to start another chapter in his career in a new jersey. However, just four offensive snaps later, Rodgers was on the turf struggling in pain after being sacked by Bills' defensive end Leonard Floyd.

Rodgers was helped to the locker room for further evaluation and did not return to the game. The next day, Rodgers was diagnosed with an Achilles tendon rupture, potentially ending his season.

However, that was until the four-time MVP underwent a 'speed bridge' surgery, which offers a glimpse of hope for Rodgers and the Jets. In this piece, we will look at what the "speed bridge" surgery entails and the possibility of Aaron Rodgers making a playoff return in 2023. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What is Achilles "speed bridge" surgery?

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, an Achilles "speed bridge" surgery is a procedure geared to help the repair process and create a possible earlier return. This surgery is helpful because it enhances the strength of the repair and protects the Achilles from stretching.

An internal brace is used during the surgery, which will help the repair process and improve the chance of an earlier return to action for an affected athlete.

In the case of Aaron Rodgers, the speed bridge surgery was performed by world-class orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his team. Rodgers said on a recent airing of the Pat McAfee Show that he reached out to Dr. ElAttrache straight from the Jets locker room to book the appointment. After the surgery, Rodgers is set to undergo an extensive rehabilitation period.

Will Aaron Rodgers return for the 2023 NFL playoffs?

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history and arguably his generation's most accurate passer. He didn't win four regular season MVPs by being soft, so you can be sure he will do all he can to return in time from the Achilles injury.

However, it's worth noting that Aaron Rodgers could be more youthful, with the Green Bay Packers legend just a few months away from his 40th birthday. The older an athlete gets, the longer it is to return from injuries, especially one as serious as a torn Achilles.

Of course, Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he is trying to defy expectations for how long it takes for a 39-40-year-old to return from a torn Achilles. Let's see how much the statement rings true in the coming months.

The Achilles speed bridge surgery should quicken the recovery process, but whether Rodgers can be back for the 2023 NFL playoffs remains to be seen. The playoffs are four months away, and the typical recovery process for a torn Achilles is 10-12 months. We find such a playoff return challenging, even for a player of Rodgers' caliber and determination.