What is administrative timeout in NFL? Details on stoppage during Chiefs vs Ravens

The AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens at the M&T Stadium was off to an electric start. After the visitors' defense got the home team's offense off the field after a three-and-out on the opening drive, Patrick Mahomes and the offense drove the ball down the field for the game's first touchdown.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens looked for a swift response but faced a 4th-and-1 in their territory. Baltimore went for it and converted, courtesy of their quarterback.

The incredible start hit an unscheduled snag when the game was paused due to an administrative timeout. Per CBS commentator Jim Nantz, the timeout was called due to a drone hovering above the stadium.

The unscheduled pause left fans wondering what an administrative timeout is. Per the NFL's rulebook, if the game needs to be stopped due to any unexpected delays, neither team will be charged with a timeout. Instead, the officiating crew will call for an administrative timeout to deal with the situation.

In this scenario, the referees paused the game with an administrative timeout due to the mystery drone hovering above the stadium.