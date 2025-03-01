What was Amon Ra St Brown’s' NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Lions WR's performance

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had another outstanding campaign in 2024 with 115 receptions (second among all receivers), 1,263 receiving yards (fifth) and 12 touchdowns (third).

His 12 TDs are a career-high, even though he didn't meet his 2023 totals in yards and catches. Only two NFC receivers had more Pro Bowl votes than him and he was selected to the first-team All-Pro for the second straight season.

After just four seasons, St. Brown has emerged as one of the NFL's top receivers. Let's take a look at his performance at the 2021 NFL Combine.

A look at Amon-Ra St. Brown’s NFL Scouting Combine performance

Amon-Ra St. Brown went from being a high school sensation to a standout wide receiver for USC, before becoming a star for the Detroit Lions in the NFL.

St. Brown entered the 2021 NFL draft following the 2020 COVID-19 season in college. Several analysts predicted that he would be selected late in the first round, but he underwhelmed in the pre-draft athletic testing, which affected his draft stock.

St. Brown took part in several physical tests on his pro day, despite the 2021 NFL Combine not having in-person exercises because of the pandemic. He posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.51 seconds after a 4.59-second first attempt. His time was slower than over 40 receivers in the draft that year.

Although he was a star at USC and had the potential to be an impact player in the NFL, teams believed his ceiling was low to justify investing a top-100 pick in him following his 40-yard sprint performance.

He also had a vertical jump of 38.5 inches and a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.26 seconds.

Below is an overview of Amon-Ra St. Brown's official 2021 pro day statistics:

Height - 5 feet 11 inches

Weight - 197 pounds (89 kg)

Arm Length - 30 3/8 inches

Hand Size - 9 1/8 inches

40-yard Dash - 4.59 seconds

Vertical Jump - 38.5 inches

Broad Jump - 10 feet 7 inches

Three-cone Drill - 6.90 seconds

10-yard Split - 1.63 seconds

20-yard Split - 2.64 seconds

20-yard Shuttle - 4.26 seconds

Bench Press - 20 reps

The Detroit Lions selected St. Brown with the 112th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft and was the 16th wide receiver off the board.

